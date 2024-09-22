Thanks to Sabrina Carpenter's peppy song Espresso, espresso martinis are back in fashion. And if you're a social media fanatic, you know how everyone - from Priyanka Chopra to Emma Watson - is joining the bandwagon of drinking and making this coffee-based cocktail. This drink has taken over our Instagram feeds for a good reason: it's the ultimate blend of coffee and vodka with a dash of sweetness. Plus, it's perfect for a night with friends or as your weekend indulgence. And since it's finally the weekend, why not whip up this classy drink at home? But to ace it, you need to be mindful of certain aspects of the drink. And we've come to your rescue! Read on to learn the 5 things you should keep in mind while making an espresso martini at home.





Here Are 5 Tips To Make The Perfect Espresso Martini At Home

1. Brew A Fresh Batch Of Espresso

The star ingredient of your espresso martini is none other than espresso. So, for a flavorful espresso martini, you need the freshest espresso shot possible. Brew a fresh shot either in your espresso machine or a stovetop moka pot. If you don't have an espresso maker, instant coffee can work too, but make sure it's strong to compensate for the espresso's taste. To get the best flavours, let the coffee cool a bit before mixing it with other ingredients. This will prevent your drink from getting diluted with too much ice.

2. Don't Overdo Vodka

Vodka is the backbone of your espresso martini. For the perfect balance of flavours, measure out 45 ml of good-quality vodka, meaning it should be smooth and crisp in taste. If the vodka is too overpowering, it can lessen the coffee flavour. And come on, you wouldn't want an espresso martini with just the colour and no coffee flavour, right? So, stick to the recommended amount of vodka for a perfect balance of flavours.

3. Add Kahlua For Sweetness

Kahlua or any coffee liqueur adds a dash of sweetness to your martini, so make sure not to skip it. Use just the right amount of Kahlua to balance the bitterness of the espresso and make the drink smooth. Plus, coffee liqueur won't just add flavour but also an overall richness to the drink. If you don't have Kahlua, don't worry. You can try any other coffee-based liqueur you find on the market. P.S. Look for chocolate liqueur for a delightful twist.

4. Don't Forget Hazelnut

Espresso martinis are like blank canvases, so you can add several flavours to make them more delicious. For a fun and nutty twist, add a dash of hazelnut syrup to your cocktail. This adds a delicious layer of flavour that pairs beautifully with coffee and vodka. Trust us when we say your martini will taste a bit like Nutella in a glass. So, what's not to love!? If you don't have hazelnut syrup, you can try other flavours like vanilla essence or caramel syrup for an equally tasty version of the espresso martini.

5. Shake It Up

Don't you love the frothy top on an espresso martini? Well, so do we! Fill your cocktail shaker with ice, pour in your espresso, vodka, coffee liqueur, and hazelnut syrup, and shake it as your life depends on it. Shake the drink vigorously for about 20-30 seconds so that your drink forms that signature foam. The more you shake, the better your drink's froth will turn out. Strain into a martini glass. For a bar-like appearance, dust some espresso or coffee powder over it. You can also add a few coffee beans for decoration and serve!





