The weekend is finally here! You can go anything - sleep till late, binge-watch a new series, catch up with friends or go out for lunch. One great way to unwind on a weekend is to make some delicious cocktails at home with your friends or family. Some snacks, a little music, delicious cocktails and lots of gossip! What else do we need? This weekend, forget the fruits and lemons and enjoy some indulgent cocktails that are rich, creamy and yummy. You will be happy to replace your dessert with these sweet treats in a glass.

Here Are 5 Rich And Indulgent Cocktail Recipes For You:

1. Chocolate Martini

Vodka and creme liqueur come together with a hint of chocolate to make this delicious chocolate martini. Grab a martini glass and don't forget to drizzle some chocolate sauce before you pour the drink. To make things fancy and full of chocolate, you can garnish it with a chocolate wafer stick. Here is the recipe.

2. Pina Colada

If you love pineapples and beach vibes, an indulgent pina colada is all you need to unwind this weekend. This thick and creamy cocktail is made by combining rum, coconut water, cream, pineapple juice and sugar syrup. Make sure you serve it chilled for the best taste. Check out full recipe here.

3. Irish Coffee

Irish coffee is a mind-blowing combination of sweet, whisky-laced coffee and softly whipped cream. Very simple, indulgent, and delicious. This is the best cocktail recipe for coffee and whisky fans. You can also sprinkle some nutmeg on top for that extra flavourful kick. Click here to learn how to make this cocktail.

4. White Russian

White Russian is a simple and easy three-ingredient cocktail that is creamy and delicious. It is stirred with Kahlua, vodka and cream. This cocktail looks stunning with the contrasting light and dark colours in a single drink. Serve it in an old-fashioned glass. Check out the detailed recipe here.

5. Grasshopper

A grasshopper is a sweet, mint-flavoured cocktail which is green in colour. It is best enjoyed after dinner in place of a dessert. The green colour comes from creme de menthe - a sweet, mint-flavoured alcoholic beverage. To make a grasshopper, combine creme de menthe, chocolate liqueur, cream, and ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Enjoy!

Which of these creamy cocktail recipes is your favourite? Share with us in the comments section.