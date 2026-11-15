Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal, the celebration involves fasting, prayers and traditional food offerings.





In preparation for the occasion, chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a recipe for gur ki kheer, a jaggery-based delicacy that can be made as part of the festive spread. The celebrity chef walks viewers through the steps to make this traditional sweet dish.





In an Instagram post, Sanjeev wrote, "Chhath Puja ki shuruaat, gur ki mithaas ke saath! Chhath ke prasad mein banaaiye Gur ki Kheer - creamy, meethi aur simple ingredients se bani ek traditional recipe, jo har festive meal mein laaye ghar jaisa swaad."

Also Read: Chhath Puja 2026: 5 Traditional Bihari Dishes That Are Prepared For The Festival Every Year





Here is the full recipe:





Ingredients:





- 1 cup chopped jaggery (gud)

- 4 cups milk

- ½ cup rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained

- 2-3 tbsps ghee

- 2-3 tbsps chopped cashew nuts

- 2-3 tbsps chopped almonds

- 2-3 tbsps raisins

- Blanched and slivered pistachios for garnish





Also Read: No Chinese Goods, Just Dadi's Thekua: Food Traditions And Memories That Make Chhath Special





Instructions:





1. Heat a pan. Add jaggery and 1 cup water and cook till the jaggery melts.

2. Heat milk in a pan. Add rice and cook for 10-12 minutes or till the rice is completely cooked.

3. Add jaggery syrup and cook for 2-3 minutes.

4. Heat ghee in a small pan. Add cashew nuts and almonds and saute till golden brown. Add raisins and saute for a minute. Reserve some nuts for garnish and add the remaining to the rice mixture. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

5. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with reserved nuts, blanched pistachios and serve.