Potatoes are available worldwide and all year long. They are relatively cheap to grow, and rich in nutrients, making them a nutritious as well as a delicious treat. But, at times, the humble potato can be boring, right? No worries because chef Kunal Kapur has shared a special recipe of Aalo 65, which will give a delicious spin to your regular potato dishes. Inspired by the delicious flavours of chicken 65, spicy potato balls are very popular Indian snacks that are perfect for get-togethers. Also great as a canape for a party. Chef Kunal Kapur in an Instagram post shared a three-part recipe - marinate, fry and toss - of delicious Aloo 65. Save it right away.

(Also Read: Love Dum Aloo? Discover The Taste Of Different States With These 5 Dum Aloo Recipes)

Ingredients:

Potatoes (grated) - 2 cups

Salt to taste

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 ½ tbsp

Pepper powder - ½ tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

Garam masala - ½ tsp

Green chilli (chopped) - 1 ½ tsp

Curry leaves (chopped) - 1 tbsp

Coriander (chopped) - 1 tbsp

Ginger-Garlic paste - ½ tsp

Lemon juice

Corn flour - 2 ½ tbsp

Maida - 1 ½ tbsp

Method:

Step 1: First peel the potatoes, and grate them into a bowl of ice-cold water. Tip: the cold water will prevent the potatoes from getting oxidised.

Step 2: Now take chunks of grated potatoes and squeeze out the water.

Step 3: Time to get on the marination. In the grated potatoes, first throw in some salt to taste, Kashmiri chilli powder, pepper powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Now add green chilli, chopped curry leaves, chopped coriander, ginger-garlic paste, and some lemon juice.

Step 4: To bind the ingredients together, add some corn flour and maida to the mix.

Step 5: Mix it nicely using your hands.

(Also Read: Khatte Lehsuni Aloo - A Must-Try Recipe If You Love Sookhe Aloo In Your Indian Meal)

Step 6 : Take a small portion of the potatoes mix and with light hands shape them into round balls.

Step 7: Now fry these balls in medium hot oil. Towards the end, you can turn up the heat to give a crunchy cooked outer layer to the potato balls.

How to toss the fried potato balls? Here are the ingredients you would need:

Oil - 1 tbsp

Dry red chilli - 3 to 4 pieces.

Ginger (chopped) - 1 tsp

Garlic (chopped) - 1 tsp

Green chilli (slit)- 3 to 4 pieces

Method:

Step 1: Heat a pan with some olive oil. Now turn the flame to low and add dry red chilli, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, and slit green chillis.

Step 2: Saute it for a few seconds, and make sure the garlic doesn't get brown. Throw in the fried potato balls, and top it with some chopped coriander. Toss it gently and serve.