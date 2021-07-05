The food variety in India is immense. You can find all kinds of dishes with complex and simple flavours. Each dish has something special that makes it comforting and flavourful. As Indians, we have given many twists to our dishes to make them even tastier. And one such dish is the popular dum aloo. Whether it is a restaurant, a cafe or a wedding - dum aloo is present everywhere. The crispy fried potatoes covered in a delectable gravy is a real crowd-pleaser. And did you know that there is a range of dum aloo recipes hailing from different Indian states that are equally delicious and impressive?! If you're unaware of these different dum aloo recipes, then don't worry because we have just the recipes for you.





(Also Read: This Authentic Dum Aloo Recipe From Veranda Restaurant Will Make You Drool)

Here Are 5 Dum Aloo Recipes That You Must Try:

1. Kashmiri Dum Aloo





This delightful recipe is from Kashmir. It is made with a few selected masalas, which is enough to bring out the flavours in the dish. The curd based gravy helps to control the spicy and makes the texture of the gravy thick. Click here for the recipe.

This delightful recipe is from Kashmir





2. Punjabi Dum Aloo





This recipe is easy to make and delicious to have. Punjabi Dum aloo is for the days when you have unexpected guests. You can cook this in around half an hour, and the rich flavour of this dish will impress your entire family.





(Also Read: Watch: Make Punjabi Dum Aloo Easily At Home With Common Ingredients (Recipe Video Inside)





3. Lakhnawi Dum Aloo





Cooked in spicy tomato- onion gravy and fried potatoes stuffed with paneer speaks volumes of why this dish is called Lakhnavi dum aloo. You can prepare it for the days when there is a family dinner or any other special occasion. The rich and indulgent flavours of this dish can be enjoyed with naan, rotis or chutney. Check the recipe here.

The rich and indulgent flavours of this dish can be enjoyed with naan





4. Banarsi Dum Aloo





Sauteed in spices and herbs, this dum aloo recipe is oh so yummy and will fill your kitchen with the aroma of ground spices and gravy. The Banarsi dum aloo can be made in just 30 minutes, so you can easily prepare it in your home. See the recipe here.





5. Rajasthani Dum Aloo





This dish is made in loads of desi ghee and cashews which brings a spicy and oily flavour to the recipe. The oil in the dish is later settled by adding curd. If you want to try a spicy and an authentic taste of Rajasthan then the Rajasthani dum aloo is a go to recipe!

This dish is made in loads of desi ghee





Try making these recipes at your home and let us know how you liked them!



