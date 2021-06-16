South Indian cuisine is known for its vibrant colours and amazing flavours with a variety of recipes, from dosa, uttapam and appam to idli et al. Let's talk about Idlis! These round and fluffy steamed rice buns have been the nation's favourite breakfast recipe and the best part is that you can have idli no matter what condition your stomach is in. It's so light and healthy. In addition, idli can be made in a number of ways for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. One such idli recipe is chicken keema idli. Yes, chicken lovers, you read it right!





Chicken keema is an ultimate non-vegetarian inclusion to the South Indian cuisine list. This recipe is not just unique but also quite healthy - all thanks to the addition of chicken keema. Furthermore, this savoury combination of spicy keema and spongy idli is something you should not miss. If you're wondering how to make this exclusive dish, here's the recipe for you to try.

Here's how you can make chicken keema idli | Chicken Keema Idli Recipe

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is prepare chicken keema. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, curry leaves and asafetida along with onion and ginger garlic paste and keep stirring the mixture. After 5-10 minutes, add all the spices, tomatoes and water. Mash them well and let them cook until a smooth and consistent gravy. Now, add minced chicken (chicken keema) and mix it well with gravy. Garnish it with coriander leaves and your chicken keema is ready.





For keema Idli, Add a layer of idli batter in the idli maker and over that add the layer of prepared chicken keema and then add a second layer of batter over the keema. Cover the maker and steam the idli for 10-15 minutes. Serve it hot with sambhar, coconut chutney and enjoy!





Click here for the step-by-step detailed recipe of idli batter and chicken keema idli.





Points to remember

You can use leftover chicken keema in this recipe.

If sambhar is already very spicy then try to add less spice in the chicken keema mixture.

Try this exclusive version of idli recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.









