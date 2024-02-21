Creamy and delightful, malai kofta is the ultimate North Indian comfort food. Crispy paneer dumplings served with rich tomato gravy, there is hardly anyone out there who would say no to a second serving. The gravy of this delightful dish has the perfect balance of sweet and spicy and pairs well with naans and rotis. However, today we bring a different rendition to the iconic dish that is drooled over by kids and adults alike - Chicken Malai Kofta. This shahi-style kofta recipe has a well-balanced taste with mild spices. The best part about this dish is that it does not require any over-the-top pantry ingredients and tastes amazing when served hot. So, if you are a fan of creamy gravies and non-vegetarian food, then this Chicken Malai Kofta recipe is calling for you!





Also Read: Chicken Nuggets, Chicken Wings And More: 5 Crispy Chicken Recipes You Must Try

Mince the chicken before frying the kofta balls.

Photo Credit: iStock



Is Chicken Malai Kofta Kid-Friendly?

Yes! As the name suggests, the main ingredient of chicken malai kofta is malai or cream which increases the smoothness of the gravy. Malai adds sweetness to the gravy while the spices used in this dish balance the overall taste. This dish is liked by kids and adults alike because of its minimum spice levels. However, chicken malai kofta is an extremely versatile dish and you can increase the spice levels by adding red and green chillies.

Three Reasons Why Chicken Malai Kofta is So Good:

If you are a fan of creamy goodness, then chicken malai kofta is the perfect recipe for you. Chicken Malai Kofta is made with simple ingredients and makes for an excellent alternative to Butter Chicken.

This delicious recipe is made from minced chicken, spices, veggies, and cream, making it a perfect dish for family get-togethers.

You can pair this dish with flatbreads like parathas, rotis, or naans! The crispiness of chicken koftas complements the creaminess of the gravy, which is obtained from cashews and cream.

Mix breadcrumbs in your minced chicken and shape them into circles.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Chicken Malai Kofta: Recipe To Make Chicken Malai Kofta At Home

As mentioned above, Chicken Malai Kofta is an easy-to-make recipe that does not require any over-the-top pantry ingredients. To make this recipe, take minced meat and mix spices in it. Once done, roll little balls of it and fry them until golden brown. Prepare the gravy with veggies and spices, before making it into a smooth paste in a blender. Adjust water and spices and add the chicken kofta balls. Top it with cream and chopped coriander and it's done! Your chicken malai kofta is ready to serve hot!





Need a step-by-step recipe for Chicken Malai Kofta? Click here to know more.





Also Read: Love Chicken Tikka? Try These 5 Mouth-Watering Fusion Chicken Tikka Snacks