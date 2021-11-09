When it comes to Indo-Chinese food, there are many classics that we have tried our hands on. These dishes always have a fiery taste that tantalises our taste buds. And one such dish that certainly keeps up to this reputation and taste of Indo-Chinese is the delicious Manchurian! Made with a mix of delectable veggies, Manchurian is a stellar recipe on its own. The yummy fried pieces of Manchurian combined with an aromatic sauce and vegetables are always a delight to have. However, if you want to give a new twist to your regular Manchurian recipe, then it's time to make a wholesome chicken Manchurian! If you are a chicken lover, then we can assure you that you will love the taste of this recipe.





(Also Read: Mushroom Manchurian - A New Take On The Classic Indo-Chinese Manchurian)





Giving a break to the regular vegetable balls, in this recipe, chicken pieces are coated in a batter and deep-fried till golden brown. Then they are mixed with ginger, garlic, veggies and a mix of sauces to add that extra zing in its taste! This recipe is easy and quick to make. Plus, you can whip it up for any party or occasion and serve it with noodles or fried rice to make a complete meal! With this recipe, your guests will surely be impressed. Read the recipe below:

Here Is The Recipe Of Chicken Manchurian | Chicken Manchurian Recipe

To make this dish, first, mix minced chicken with egg, flour, garlic and ginger paste, and enough water to have a thick batter. Leave this for 5-10 minutes. Then, heat the oil, keeping the flame high, drop a spoonful of chicken batter and fry till golden brown. Next, heat oil, stir the garlic and onion in it over high heat until the onions look glossy. Add the capsicum and turn around a few times. Now throw in the sauce mixture made with cornflour, water, tomato puree, vinegar and soy sauce. Simmer till the sauce thickens and becomes translucent.





(Also Read: Keto Manchurian: Give A Healthy Twist To Regular Manchurian With This Indulgent Keto Recipe)





Add the fried chicken pieces and toss till it is coated well. Once done, take it out in a bowl and garnish with spring onions and serve!





For the full recipe of chicken Manchurian, click here.





Make this yummy recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!