When it comes to having Indo-Chinese, what is your go-to dish? Is it the delicious chowmein or the slurpy chilli paneer, or the tempting chilli chicken? While there is no end to what we can make and cook in this cuisine, one of the classic combinations in this cuisine has to be the chowmein and Manchurian. No matter how many times you have it, one can never be bored of the crispy Manchurian balls dipped and tossed in the spicy flavour sauce. But to give you a twist in the usual recipe of your Manchurian today, we bring you keto Manchurian!





The keto diet is a low carb, high fat diet that has become popular in the past few years among those trying to lose weight. Ever since the popularity of this diet has increased, many people have started making keto recipes that aid them to maintain their weight. So, if you also want to indulge in the goodness of yet another keto recipe, then try this keto Manchurian and enjoy it anytime.

Try some yummy manchurian

Weight Loss: Here Is The Recipe Of Keto Manchurian | Keto Manchurian Recipes

First, add all your grated veggies in a bowl with salt, chilli powder, pepper, isapgol and flax seed powder to make this dish. Mix these well and make small balls. Then fry these.





Now in a separate pan, add chopped ginger and garlic with chopped onion. Now throw in soy sauce, chilli sauce and a bit of vinegar. Once this starts to sizzle, add the Manchurian balls and combine well.





Garnish with spring onion and enjoy!





For the full recipe of keto Manchurian, click here.





Make this yummy dish, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.