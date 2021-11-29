For many of us, hearty and delicious chicken curry is the soul-soothing meal that we crave at the end of a tiring day. Whether you enjoy the famous butter chicken or chicken tikka masala, each chicken meal has a distinct taste that tantalises our taste buds. And when paired with freshly steamed rice or a hot roti/naan straight from the tandoor, brace yourself for maximum indulgence! So, if just reading about a yummy chicken meal is making your mouth water, then look no further. Here we bring you a delicious chicken pasanda recipe that you can make at your home and enjoy with your family!





In this recipe of chicken pasanda, an array of masalas is first used to make the chicken stuffing. Then as the chicken cooks separately, the gravy is made side by side. This recipe does not require anything extra; you can make a wholesome chicken dish with everyday ingredients. This delicious dish is bound to make your taste buds explode with flavour. You can even make this recipe when guests arrive and you want to impress them with your cooking skills! Read the recipe below:

Here's How To Make Chicken Pasanda | Chicken Pasanda Recipe

First, make a mix of spices from ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, salt, khoya, onion, cheese and cumin seeds. Fill this inside the chicken. Leave it aside for 10 minutes. In a pan, heat some ghee. Add black cardamom, green cardamom. Once the spices begin to splutter, add some water. Gently lower the chicken pieces into this liquid and cook for a couple of minutes. While the chicken is cooking, you can make the sauce.

Dry roast the coconut and cashew nuts. Once done, add it to a blender with some water and make a nice paste. Heat some ghee in a pan, add the onions and ginger-garlic paste, and let them brown. Now add the yoghurt, salt, cashew and coconut paste. Finally, add other spices and some water. Once the curry gains the right thickness, take it off the heat and pour it over the chicken to enjoy!





Make this delicious chicken curry, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!