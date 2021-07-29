It goes without saying that chicken snacks dominate the Indian snack category in full glory. From the aromatic tandoori tikkas to the rich reshmi kebabs and how can we forget about the tangy chicken 65, we are truly blessed with an unmatched variety. While it is true that just the mentions of these flavourfully, succulent and masaledaar varieties make us slurp uncontrollably, but we can't deny that making these is no cake walk. So, for those days when you want to enjoy a chicken starter, but don't want to put in a lot of effort, we got you an easy-peasy recipe that will be ready in minutes but once done you will not be able to stop from popping them in your mouth - Chicken poppers.





Think bite-sized chicken pieces, drenched in simple flavours, coated and fried into crunchy finger food and that is what a chicken popper is like. The winner here is obviously the simplicity of the dish; you can also experiment and coat it in different kinds of sauces to enhance the experience. Well,what are you waiting for? Go on and make the perfect evening snacks, read the recipe here.

Chicken poppers are the perfect no-sweat starter that you can make easily

How To Make Chicken Poppers l Chicken popper recipe:

Take small cubes of boneless chicken in a bowl; to this add the basic seasoning like salt, pepper, red chilli powder. In another bowl beat an egg, and in yet another bowl take some all-purpose flour (maida). Now take a chicken piece, dip in maida, then dip in egg and in maida again and then deep fry it. Wait till both sides are golden brown and you're done. Serve with ketchup, mayo or a side of your choice.

There you go; a simple and quick chicken started which will be ready in minutes. Give this a try with your evening chai. Let us know how it goes, in the comments below.