Indian cuisine involves a variety of chicken dishes varying from extravagant chicken curries, chicken snacks and aromatic biryanis to exotic pulao. Succulent, juicy and delectable, chicken can help spruce up any meal in no time. However, if you are looking for a simple, quick and one pot chicken meal, there's nothing more satisfying than digging in a bowl full of chicken pulao accompanied by some raita. All you need to make chicken pulao is some rice, chicken and spices by your side, toss it up and enjoy a fuss-free meal. If you happen to be a chicken pulao lover, here we bring you one unique, yet delectable recipe known as chicken seekh kebab pulao.





Yes, you guessed it right! Chicken seekh kebab pulao is a unique combination of chicken seekh kebabs and chicken pulao. You can also use leftover chicken seekh kebab in the preparation of this pulao recipe. Enjoy it with a bowl of raita, mint chutney and onion rings. Trust us, this combination will leave you wanting. Wondering how to make it? Read on to know the recipe.

Here's How You Can Make Chicken Seekh Kebab Pulao | Chicken Seekh Kebab Pulao Recipe:

To begin with, all you need to do is add oil in a large bottom vessel, then add whole spices and let them splutter. Once done, add sliced onions and fry them until golden brown. After that add ginger-garlic paste, green chilli paste along with other dry powdered spices like cumin powder and red chilli powder and saute for some time.





The next step is to add coriander leaves and yogurt in the mixture and wait until the oil separates. Once done, add soaked and boiled rice and cook on high heat for about 3-4 minutes. Add water almost as double as rice and cook again.





The last step is to garnish it with fried onions, coriander leaves and smokey chicken kebabs and your dish is ready to relish.





