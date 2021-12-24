We've all tried a variety of cuisines and specialties from various countries over the years. And as we experimented with these flavours, we have found ways to mould these dishes to our preferences and 'Indianise' them. Take, for instance, Indo-Chinese cuisine. It is one of the most widely loved cuisines in India. With a list of never-ending dishes, the popularity of Chinese dishes with Indian flavours has grown to the point where most of us order it whenever we go out to eat. And the best part is that we can easily make these dishes at home too; except one dish that most of us find hard to make. Yes, we are talking about the crispy spring rolls.





Spring rolls are one of our all-time favourite snacks. They are fried, crispy, loaded, and saucy, and scream indulgence. However, the common misconception around spring rolls is that they are hard to make at home.





Even though this snack may take up some time to prepare, we can assure you that making a delicious stuffing and the outer sheet is not as challenging as it sounds. In fact, you can make this popular Asian snack in only 30 minutes! So, if you also want to make some of that goodness at your home, here we bring you a recipe of chicken spring roll that you must try!

Chicken Spring Roll Recipe: Here's How To Make Chicken Spring Roll

First, add some oil, shredded chicken pieces in a pan, and cook them. Then take out the chicken. Add chopped ginger-garlic, onion, capsicum, and cabbage in the same pan. Mix it well. Throw in the cooked chicken pieces and add red chilli powder, salt, pepper, and mix. Once chicken is cooked, keep it aside.

For preparing the sheet, add all-purpose flour, cornflour, salt, and water in a bowl. Make a runny batter. Then, heat a pan, and pour a ladle full of it. Spread evenly and cook slightly. Repeat to make the spring roll sheets.





Once they are ready, add in the filling, roll it and fry till a crisp! Take out fresh spring rolls and enjoy!





For the full recipe of chicken spring rolls, click here.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!