Burgers are one of the top choices when it comes to food that's filling, delicious and easy on the pocket. From the fancy restaurant hamburgers to the street-style bun tikki to the not-so-conventional momo burger, you can truly experiment with the taste and filling, and whatever your choice, we are sure there is one for you out there. The best part is that we don't always need to dine out to enjoy this crowd favorite, with such an easy cooking process; you don't need to be a Michelin-star chef to whip up a mighty good burger right in your kitchen. No, seriously, if you are intimidated by how good it looks and think that making burgers is not for us humble home cooks, then let us tell you that you are completely mistaken.





All you need to do is make a juicy patty, roast the buns, spread a sauce of your choice and you're good to go, restaurant-style burger right on your plates. Now, that you know how quick it is to make, let us ease things up for you with this vegetarian burger recipe made with one of the most common legumes found in our home, chickpea or chole. Yes, chickpeas and other legumes actually make up a great option for a burger patty, even better if you are a vegetarian or don't want to go for the same old aloo tikki burger every single time.

There are many vegeterian burger options other than the plain simple aloo tikki

Chickpeas like all other legumes are loaded with protein and nutrients and are used extensively to replace meat in vegetarian or vegan diets. Besides this chickpea burger is a great way to make fussy eaters fill their part of protein for the day. So if you are excited to see how this turns out, read the recipe here.





How To Make Chickpea Burger l Chickpea Burger recipe:

Soak the chickpea in water for at least 10-12 hours, remove and put in a grinder along with ginger, garlic, chili, and some other seasonings. Make a smooth paste, remove the paste in a bowl and add onions, bread crumbs and shape into a burger patty. Grill or pan-fry this and you are almost done.





Slightly roast the buns, spread a sauce of your choice on them add some greens, and serve with a chilled glass of iced coffee to enjoy the premium burger experience. Read the recipe here.





Let us know how you liked this unique vegetarian burger option in the comments below.