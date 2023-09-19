A round flatbread made using whole wheat flour - this is exactly what comes to mind when we think of the word roti. Is there any other possible image you might have of it? We guess not! There are, of course, different varieties of roti, such as tandoori roti, missi roti, makki roti, akki roti, and so on. But have you ever imagined a roti with a dosa-like texture? Surprised? Well, it's actually a speciality in Jharkhand. Today, let's introduce you to a unique type of roti that you might not have tried before. This roti is called chilka roti and is a must-try for all the foodies out there.

About Jharkhand's Popular Roti - Chilka Roti

Chilka roti is a unique culinary gem from Jharkhand. It's unlike the regular roti that we all eat on a daily basis. Instead of making whole wheat flour (atta) dough, this roti is prepared using a batter of rice and chana dal. It's not just the ingredients; even the preparation style of this roti is not traditional. Since it's prepared using a batter instead of dough, it obviously has a thinner consistency and is poured onto a tawa to cook just like a dosa batter. The result is a crispy desi crepe that looks like dosa but is in fact Jharkhand's version of roti. Quite interesting, right?

What To Serve With Chilka Roti?

There are no hard-and-fast rules about what you can pair with this roti. But to fully savour its taste, we suggest you opt for traditional delicacies from Jharkhand. Aloo chokha, for instance, makes for a delectable accompaniment to pair it with. Additionally, you could pair it with traditional chicken and mutton curries or even a classic chana dal chutney.

How To Make Chilka Roti | Chilka Roti Recipe

Start by washing the rice and chana dal nicely. Soak them in water overnight. Next morning, drain all the water and transfer it to a mixer grinder to form a smooth paste. You may have to add a bit of water at this stage, but make sure the batter doesn't become too thin. Once done, transfer to a bowl and add salt to taste. Whisk well to incorporate air into the batter. Now, heat a tawa on a low-medium flame and apply some oil to it. Pour a ladleful of the prepared batter and spread it evenly. Allow it to cook for a few minutes, and then flip and cook from the other side. Repeat the process with the remaining batter. Your chilka roti is ready to be savoured!

Give this unique roti a try and pair it with your curries and sabzis. Do let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.