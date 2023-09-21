Are you tired of the same old breakfast options? If you're seeking a delicious and spicy twist to kickstart your day, we have just the perfect recipe for you. Giving a flavourful twist to the conventional paratha, this Chilli Cheese Garlic Paratha is going to make your mornings more exciting and more indulgent. This delectable Indian dish combines the goodness of paratha with the zing of chilli, the creaminess of cheese, and the irresistible flavour of garlic. Get ready to tantalise your taste buds and start your day on a happy note.

What is Chilli Cheese Garlic Paratha?

Who can resist the oozy, gooey goodness of melted cheese? Chilli Cheese Garlic Paratha is a mouthwatering creation that fuses the magic of Indian flatbread (paratha) with a spicy, cheesy, and garlicky seasoning. A soft and flaky paratha stuffed with a delightful mixture of grated cheese, fiery green chillies, and aromatic garlic. It's a flavour explosion that will leave you craving for more. You don't need to be a master chef to whip up this breakfast delight. It's surprisingly easy and quick to make.

Paratha is a breakfast staple. Image Credit: iStock

How To Make Chilli Cheese Garlic Paratha I Chilli Cheese Garlic Paratha Recipe

First, knead the dough for the paratha by mixing wheat flour with water and some salt to make a soft dough. Let it rest for about 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Grate cheese in a bowl. You can choose mozzarella, parmesan or even cottage cheese or feta cheese for a healthier meal. Then add chopped green chillies, crushed garlic, a dash of salt and some common spices. Mix to combine everything well.





Getting back to the dough, divide it into small, and place a spoonful of the filling in the centre. Fold the edges to make a stuffed ball. Make sure to seal the edges properly. Now roll out the balls with a rolling pin and cook like a regular paratha with ghee and let it cook until it turns crispy brown on both sides.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for chilli cheese garlic paratha.





Remove the Chilli Cheese Garlic Paratha from the pan and serve it piping hot. You can pair it with some curd, pickle, or even a cooling mint chutney to balance the heat. : Chilli Cheese Garlic Paratha isn't limited to breakfast. It can also make a fantastic lunch or dinner option when paired with a side salad.