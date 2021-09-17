Abhay Deol is an actor who keeps his fans engaged with witty and relatable content. With over 834k followers, the actor keeps uploading hilarious Instagram posts almost every other day. His latest post put a smile on our faces, and we are sure it will do the same to you! He shared an image of his face, but the image is cut in half. Sounds bizarre, right? Don't worry, there is a reason behind it. After reading Abhay Deol's caption to the post, we realized that the image is actually a chocolate cake with a picture of Abhay Deol on top of it. See the image below:











The cake was a warm welcome from a hotel that Abhay Deol was staying in. This is what Abhay Deol wrote in his caption:











"I love it when the hotel you're staying at goes that extra mile to make you feel welcome. Although this may be taking the whole "chocolate boy" tag a bit too literally. Never liked being called that but oh well, whatever turns you on," he wrote along with the hashtags #chocolatecake #chocolateboy #calories #eatme."











"Chocolate boy" is a complement that means a boyishly handsome guy that has a sweet face and charming smile. We certainly do agree that Abhay Deol is a "chocolate boy", especially after his role in a film like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. Abhay Deol has mostly taken up the roles of the sweet boy and the chocolate cake with his face is a testimony to this. If Abhay Deol's story has got you in the mood for some chocolatey treats, then why not enjoy making these delicious desserts at home today?











Try out these recipes and tell us how you liked it!