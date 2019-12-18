Choose From Over 85 Flavours And Create And Name Your Own Chocolate Bar For Cadbury Dairy Milk

Ever bitten into a fruit and nut chocolate bar and thought it could have tasted much better with fewer raisins, or wished for more caramel in your caramel-centre chocolate? Here's something for the innovator in you! Cadbury is turning to people to decide their next flavour of chocolates. Yes, you heard us. The Mondelez owned company's latest campaign 'Madbury' - Invent Your Cadbury, is asking people to pick two ingredients of their choice on www.madbury.in and come up with their own flavour for the popular chocolate brand. If your entry impresses the jury, you will be the next creator of a brand new Cadbury Dairy milk chocolate, limited edition bar. On top of that, you also get to name the bar that you conceived virtually.





The contest will have five finalists, out of which two winners will be selected through public voting. The winning bars will become the latest addition to Cadbury Dairy Milk's delicious range of chocolate bars. If you think you can invent a whole new, exciting flavour for the country to experience-all you have to do is to head to Madbury Website, pick your ingredients, write to them about your inspiration, and what made you select the ingredients. Mix the two ingredients, you think will work magic and give it a name that you like.





From black forest jelly, coconut, wheat crispies, popcorn, salted caramel to desi ingredients like paan, khajoor, kaju katli and masala chai, there are options galore to pick and choose from. Entry is open to all Indians above 18 years of age. You can select up to two of your favourite flavours and it's absolutely free! You can also upload a video on the website to tell why your bar has all it takes to be the winner.





You can send in your entries till 15th January 2020. Sounds fun? So hurry up, start mixing and tell them why your chocolate bar deserves to be on the shelves, and be the next Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate. Head to Madbury website to get started!







