Christmas 2018: Best Christmas Buffets, Brunches And Menus In Delhi, Mumbai And Bengaluru

Highlights Christmas 2018 is just around the corner and prep has begun

We give you some Christmas menus and brunches to celebrate

A list of best menus from Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Pretty Christmas lights and decorations have started being put up everywhere you look, bearing happy tidings for the coming days. The festival of joy - Christmas - is just around the corner and we cannot wait to celebrate it with our loved ones. Food is a very important part of Christmas celebrations and there is plenty to enjoy during the festivities. However, a traditional Christmas spread is something that you don't come by very easily. Fortunately, a number of restaurants and hotels in metro cities are getting you as close to an authentic Christmas celebration as they can, through a number of Christmas special menus and brunches. From the Bombay Canteen's desi Christmas menu in Mumbai to Andaz, Delhi's traditional and exquisite brunch spread, we have listed for you some of the best Christmas menus in these three cities.





Take your pick from some of the best Christmas 2018 menus in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru:

1. Indian Christmas At The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai





The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai has come up with an Indian Christmas menu that is available from 12th December 12 to 31st December 2018 and it is sure to delight desi food lovers. The stellar menu brings together five amazing family Christmas delicacies from five different regions of India; for example, Naga Galho, rice porridge served with King chilli chutney, naga pyaaz salad and pork innards curry from Nagaland, and Ammini's Duck Curry, Kerala-style boneless duck coconut curry accompanied with lacy egg appams. This one is sure to tease your taste buds and give you something to remember from Christmas 2018. For reservation, call 022-49666666.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai





Timings: Lunch (12.30pm-3.00pm) and dinner (7.00pm-12.00am)





2. Traditional Christmas Brunch At Annamaya, Delhi





The European food hall at Andaz, Delhi - Annamaya has come up with the 'Naughty and Nice Xmas Brunch' this season, with a variety of traditional dishes, signature specials, lively Christmas carols, champagne and loads of entertainment. The brunch will feature a roulade station with a variety of meats like turkey, duck, chicken, pork, lamb legs and fish, and a number of delectable desserts to wrap things up on a sweet note. For reservations, call 91 85888 04222.





Where: Annamaya, Andaz Delhi





When: December 25th, 2018





Cost: INR 3500 (all inclusive)





3. Christmas Eve Buffet At Imperial, Delhi





The Imperial in Delhi is hosting a Christmas dinner and brunch at 1191 Restaurant with an exotic menu on December 24th and 25th. The festive spread includes roast turkey, Brussel sprouts, pork loin in a blanket, bread stuffing, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce on the Western Roast station, and a selection of international cuisine like Shepherd's pie, Cajun chicken, celeriac and blue cheese crumble. The menu has something for everyone as it also includes Asian, Indian, Tandoori favourites, Italian specials, salads, desserts and cold cuts. You can opt for either the dinner buffet or the Christmas brunch.





Where: 1191 Restaurant, The Imperial, Delhi





When: December 24th and 25th, 2018





Timings: Dinner buffet (6:30pm-11:45pm) and brunch (12pm-3:30pm)





Cost: Dinner buffet starts at INR 6000 (plus taxes) for adults and INR 3000 (plus taxes) for kids; Brunch is priced at INR 4,800 (plus taxes)





4. Festive Menu And Brunch At The Bandra Project, Mumbai





The Bandra Project is bringing the community together to celebrate Christmas this year with a menu that is available from December 16th, and it includes diverse gourmet flavours that offer small plates, plates to share as well as special dessert options. Italian-style roast chicken and classic baked mac and cheese with truffle oil are some options for sharing, while small plates include X'Mas chaat - a medley of fresh and crisp vegetables in chaat masala vinaigrette, black rice arancini, and plump butter garlic prawns. For reservations and more information, call 022 6250 6800.





Where: HSBC Building, C - 534A, Ground Floor, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West





5. Traditional Christmas Brunch At Holiday Inn, Mumbai





The multi-cuisine restaurant outlet in Mumbai is hosting a Christmas brunch, where guests can enjoy delectable dishes that include Beetroot Carpaccio, Artisans Cheese Board, Roast Turkey, Bhatti Paneer Tikka, Ghost Chilman Biryani, Potato Lyonnaise, Spinach and Ricotta Baked Lasagna and more. For reservations, call 9004617824/ 9004689458 or mail them at saptami@himia.in.





Where: Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport





When: Tuesday, 25th December 2018





Timings: 12.30pm-4pm





6. Twelve Days To Christmas And Big Goan Brunch Menu At O Pedro, Mumbai





Popular Mumbai Goan bar and restaurant, O Pedro, is celebrating Christmas in a very unique style this year, with a menu that features a pre-Christmas menu available between December 12th and December 23rd and a Christmas Brunch available between December 23rd and 25th, 2018. Dishes like Smoked Pork Sorpotel with red rice sannas Mama Beryl's Christmas Pulao, a delicious spicy tomato rice with clams, prawns, mussels and scampi, with a side of Mackerel Reshado, Shinanyo (mussels) Rava Fry and Choriz Fat Grilled Octopus can be enjoyed, along with live carolling and merriment, during the Christmas brunch. For reservations, call 022-26534700/01/02.





Where: Unit #2, Ground Floor, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra-East, Mumbai





When: Twelve Days to Christmas Menu - Dec 12th-23rd December, 2018; Big Goan Christmas Brunch - Dec 23rd-25th December, 2018





7. Christmas Eve Dinner And Christmas Brunch At JW Marriott, Bengaluru





If you're looking to take your family or friends out for a sumptuous Christmas meal in Bengaluru, JW Marriott has a Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas brunch menus that will delight you no end. The menus feature appetisers, fresh salads, roast root vegetables, Boeuf en Croute, Roast Turkey with Chestnut and Sage stuffing with glazed carrots, Gingerbread crusted Ham, Maple Roast Pumpkin, Beetroot Salmon Gravlax, and other traditional mains and artisanal delights to tuck into. For more information, call: +91 88844 94035 or +91 88849 44330.





Where: 24, 1, Vittal Mallya Rd, KG Halli, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru





When: Christmas Eve dinner buffet on December 24th, 2018 from 7.30pm to 11 pm; Christmas Brunch on December 25th, 2018 from 12:30pm to 3:30pm





Cost: INR 2000 (plus taxes) for the buffet and INR 2450 (plus taxes) for Christmas brunch





Christmas is a time for marry-making, indulging your hedonism to your heart's extent and togetherness. These and some more are just some of the options you can choose from to enjoy a festive spread this Christmas.







