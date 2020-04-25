SEARCH
Whip Up A Luscious Mix Veg Raita To Complete Your Home-Cooked Meal

This quick and easy recipe for mixed vegetable Raita recipe is something that you can whip up in minutes. It uses chopped tomato and onion.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: April 25, 2020 16:16 IST

Whip Up A Luscious Mix Veg <i> Raita </i> To Complete Your Home-Cooked Meal

Mix vegetable raita can make any meal complete.

Highlights
  • Raita is a dish prepared with fresh curd, vegetables and spices
  • This mixed vegetable Raita can make any meal delicious
  • Try this quick recipe that you can whip up in minutes

When it comes to Raita, we just can't seem to get enough. A simple Raita made with just the right amount of spices makes any meal more delicious. With a combination of vegetables, spices and luscious curd - what is not to like about Raita? Although there are many fancy ways to innovate and experiment with the humble dish, a simple vegetable Raita can work wonders for any meal. This recipe by NDTV Food and Dash Menu is a quick and easy recipe for mixed vegetable Raita recipe that you can whip up in minutes.

The Raita recipe uses chopped tomato and onion, along with some green chillies to give it a spicy edge. The curd used in the recipe is beaten curd, but even fresh curd can be used as per the tastes and preferences. Simple spices are added to the Raita such as red chilli powder, roasted cumin, and salt. A touch of coriander leaves also gives the Raita a refreshing, crunchy taste. In case you prefer Raita to be a little more towards the lighter side, some water can be added to dilute the curd.

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Mix Vegetable Raita Here:

Ingredients:

  • 1 tomato, finely chopped
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp roasted cumin, crushed
  • 1 tsp green chillies, chopped
  • 1 tsp coriander, chopped
  • 1 cup beaten curd
  • 1/2 tsp red chilli
  • Salt to taste

Method:

  1. In a bowl, add the chopped tomato, onion, green chills, roasted cumin, salt, coriander and beaten curd.
  2. Mix everything well.
  3. Sprinkle roasted cumin and red chilli powder on the top.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

