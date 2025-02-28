Aloo is one of the most versatile vegetables out there. Whether used in snacks or main course dishes, it can be transformed into a variety of preparations. Among them, the most loved and commonly cooked is the humble aloo ki sabzi. While some prefer the dry version, like jeera aloo, others enjoy it in a flavourful gravy. But have you ever tried aloo sabzi infused with chutney? Introducing Chutney Waale Aloo - a unique fusion of potatoes and pudina chutney that will surely surprise your taste buds. If you're an aloo lover like us, don't miss out on this delicious recipe - you might regret it later!

What Is Chutney Waale Aloo?

Chutney waale aloo is unlike any other sabzi you've tried before. In this recipe, baby potatoes are cooked with a blend of masalas and pudina chutney, resulting in a lip-smacking dish with a perfect balance of spicy and tangy flavours. It's an excellent choice for when you want to whip up something unique and impress your family or guests. Plus, it's incredibly easy to prepare!

What Pairs Well With Chutney Waale Aloo?

Chutney waale aloo taste best when enjoyed with freshly made chapatis or parathas. However, if you're not a fan of roti, you can also relish them with rice - just be sure to have some dal on the side. Additionally, this sabzi pairs well with papad, onions, and achaar for an extra burst of flavour.

Chutney Waale Aloo Recipe | How To Make Chutney Waale Aloo

The recipe for chutney waale aloo was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. Start by parboiling the baby potatoes, then peel them once done. In a pan, heat oil and cook the potatoes until they turn crispy. Set them aside. In the same pan, heat more oil and add jeera, hing, garlic cloves, and dried red chillies. Cook for a few minutes, then add finely chopped onions and crushed peanuts. Mix well. Now, add the baby potatoes along with pudina chutney. Give it a good mix before adding salt, haldi, and coriander powder. Top it off with a drizzle of lemon juice and enjoy! Pretty simple, right?

Prepare this delicious aloo sabzi for your next lunch or dinner and impress your family with your culinary skills.