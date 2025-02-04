Aloo is one of the most versatile foods out there. Whether you're making a snack, sabzi, or a curry, you can use it to make a wide variety of dishes. Among them all, dum aloo enjoys huge popularity. This North Indian dish is prepared by slow-cooking baby potatoes in a delicious gravy. If you're an aloo lover, we're sure you must have tried this curry at some point. However, have you ever tried its Bengali version? It tastes just as delicious as the traditional version and makes for a pleasant change when you feel like having something different. The recipe for Bengali-style dum aloo was shared by the Instagram page @pawar_omkar.

What Makes Bengali-Style Dum Aloo A Must-Try?

Bengali-style dum aloo gives an interesting twist to regular dum aloo. Typically, this dish is prepared with fewer spices and has a slightly thicker texture. However, this Bengali version is spicier in taste due to the addition of degi mirch and Kashmiri red chillies. It's also thinner in texture compared to regular dum aloo. The addition of tomatoes adds a hint of tanginess to the curry.

What To Serve With Bengali-Style Dum Aloo?

Bengali-style dum aloo tastes best when served with steaming hot rice. Alternatively, you can also savour this aloo curry with vegetable pulao. If rice is not your first preference, feel free to enjoy it with soft rotis or crispy lachha parathas. Don't forget to pair it with some achaar and onions.

How To Make Bengali-Style Dum Aloo | Bengali-Style Dum Aloo Recipe

To prepare Bengali-style dum aloo, wash the baby potatoes thoroughly and boil them in a cooker with some salt. Next, combine coriander powder, jeera powder, degi mirch, Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt, ginger-garlic paste, and water in a bowl. Mix well to form a smooth paste. Now, heat mustard oil in a kadhai and saute jeera, cardamom, bay leaf, and a cinnamon stick. Add the boiled potatoes to the kadhai along with the prepared paste. Add tomato puree and water, and allow the gravy to cook for a few minutes. Once done, sprinkle Bengali garam masala and salt to taste. Mix well, place a charcoal in a stainer over the kadhai, cover with a lid, and cook again for 4-5 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Will you give this Bengali-style dum aloo a try? Let us know in the comments below!