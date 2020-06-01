Give Baby Potatoes A Scrumptious Makeover With Kashmiri-Style Dum Aloo Recipe From Mealability

Dum Aloo Recipe: Try this wonderful spicy gravy dish with baby potatoes.

Highlights Dum Aloo is a flavourful, aromatic preparation from Kashmir

Use leftover baby potatoes at home to make this recipe

Watch the full video for the recipe

Baby potatoes are one of the underrated ingredients in the kitchen. We often tend to ignore their presence, using them up in regular potato dishes. But the flavour and texture offered by these tiny root vegetables is unparalleled. Dum Aloo is a delightful recipe made with selected Indian masalas which can use baby potatoes. The original nature of baby potato is brought out best with the delicious spices used in this recipe. Take a look at the video of the recipe here:











Chef Sanjay Raina from 'Mealability' restaurant has shared this wonderful recipe with us. The recipe first tends to the baby potatoes by boiling them and then frying until crisp. These crispy fried baby potatoes are then paired with whole spices such as cardamom, cinnamon and bay leaves. The addition of Kashmiri Red chilli gives the gravy a wonderful red hue while making it a whole new level of spicy. Dum Aloo recipe uses a thick gravy which makes it ideal for serving with your favourite rotis, breads or rice preparations. The best part about this recipe is that even though it is from a restaurant's kitchen, it uses the very basic Indian spices that are easily available at home. The interesting melange of spices and fried baby potatoes truly makes a dish you have to try at home.

Here Is The Full Recipe Of Dum Aloo By Chef Sanjay Raina Of Mealability Restaurant:

INGREDIENTS:





8-10 baby potatoes

2 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp Kashmiri red chili

1/2 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp garam masala

3 bay leaves

2 cinnamon sticks

1 tsp cumin powder

1 black cardamom

1 tsp fennel powder

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

2 cups water

Salt to taste

METHOD:





Boil baby potatoes with a skewer make small holes in the boiled potatoes. In a pan, add oil and let it heat. Fry boiled baby potatoes for 10-15 minutes until crisp from the outside In another pan, add mustard oil along with black cardamom, cinnamon sticks and bay leaves. Add some Kashmiri chili powder and some water to the paste. Add the fried potatoes in the gravy, mix it all well. Add salt to taste and some water to the gravy. Add ginger powder, garam masala, cumin powder, fennel powder and fenugreek leaves into the gravy. Mix it well and cook until the gravy is thick. Serve hot.

Note: Get your baby potatoes which are firm and tender. Potatoes with discoloration on skin should be omitted.







