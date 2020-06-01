Give Baby Potatoes A Scrumptious Makeover With Kashmiri-Style Dum Aloo Recipe From Mealability

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: June 01, 2020 17:18 IST
Baby potatoes are one of the underrated ingredients in the kitchen. We often tend to ignore their presence, using them up in regular potato dishes. But the flavour and texture offered by these tiny root vegetables is unparalleled. Dum Aloo is a delightful recipe made with selected Indian masalas which can use baby potatoes. The original nature of baby potato is brought out best with the delicious spices used in this recipe. Take a look at the video of the recipe here:
Chef Sanjay Raina from 'Mealability' restaurant has shared this wonderful recipe with us. The recipe first tends to the baby potatoes by boiling them and then frying until crisp. These crispy fried baby potatoes are then paired with whole spices such as cardamom, cinnamon and bay leaves. The addition of Kashmiri Red chilli gives the gravy a wonderful red hue while making it a whole new level of spicy. Dum Aloo recipe uses a thick gravy which makes it ideal for serving with your favourite rotis, breads or rice preparations. The best part about this recipe is that even though it is from a restaurant's kitchen, it uses the very basic Indian spices that are easily available at home. The interesting melange of spices and fried baby potatoes truly makes a dish you have to try at home.
INGREDIENTS:
METHOD:
Note: Get your baby potatoes which are firm and tender. Potatoes with discoloration on skin should be omitted.
