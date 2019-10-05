Navratri 2019: Make This Vrat-Friendly Aloo Chilla Recipe In Just Ten Minutes (Watch Recipe Video)

Vrat-friendly aloo chilla recipe video

Highlights here's a lot that you can do with aloo to make your Navratri food tastier

Here's a recipe of vrat-friendly aloo ka chilla that you can make at home

You can have this delicious vrat-friendly dish with your evening tea

Navratri 2019 is here and one look around is enough to tell, how excited we all are to welcome the season of festivities. During Navratri, a common practice of keeping the ritualistic fasts forms an essential part of the celebrations. People do this to please Goddess Durga with their devotion. During the fasts, devotees steer clear of certain food items like non-vegetarian foods, eggs, regular salt and alcohol. It is suggested to switch to a satvik diet and only some limited ingredients can be used to make 'vrat ka khana'. These Navratri special foods may include sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, singhare ka atta and certain vegetables. Aloo (potato) is one of the most common and popular root vegetable that people include in their vrat-friendly dishes. However, that doesn't mean you have limited options even when you cook aloo recipes for Navratri fast. There's a lot that you can do with aloo to make your Navratri food tastier and filling.





Also Read: 13 Best Navratri Vrat Recipes | Popular Fast Recipes | Easy Vrat Recipes





Here's a recipe of vrat-friendly aloo ka chilla that is not easy to make but can also be prepared in just minutes! The recipe of vrat-friendly aloo ka chilla is shared by famous YouTube chef and vlogger Alpa Modi on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. You can have this delicious vrat-friendly dish with your evening tea or make it a part of your main course menu. You can use sendha namak for this recipe instead of table salt.

Now that we have given you a stellar recipe of vrat-friendly aloo chilla, make your festive feasting tastier and wholesome. If you know of more such Navratri special recipes, do share with us in the comments section below.





Also Read: Navratri 2019: Looking For Festive Special Barfi Recipes? Get Them Right Here





Watch: Vrat-Friendly Aloo Chilla Recipe Video







Happy Navratri 2019!