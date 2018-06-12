SEARCH

Clean Eating: Easy Steps For Healthy Lifestyle

   |  Updated: June 12, 2018 19:31 IST

Highlights
  • Clean eating means consuming natural and whole food
  • The experts compressed the concept of clean eating into six steps
  • Clean eating is not just a fixed duration diet plan;it is a way of living
One of the hottest trends among the health-conscious people and dietitians is of 'clean eating.' The concept is rather simple - eating foods that are least or minimally processed, adulterated or refined. Clean eating means consuming natural and whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, pulses and whole grains. It is not completely  intended to eat specific types of foods that provide only certain nutrients such as low-carb foods, low-fat foods or protein-rich food. While practicing clean eating, you do not have to resist the urge to eat. In fact, you should eat whenever you're hungry and stop only when you're full. The only condition applied is that you must eat wholesome and preferably organic food instead of processed food. Many experts around the world have compressed the concept of clean eating into six steps. These six steps guarantee not only a healthy and fit body, but also a healthy and blissful mind which keeps you happy all the while.

(Also Read - How to Cleanse Out Your Diet: Foods You Should Eat This Spring Season)
 
vegetables fruitsClean eating means consuming natural and whole foods

1. Avoid Packed And Processed FoodsAccording to experts, processed food includes anything that is boxed or packed or sealed. It is always better to opt for whole and clean foods such as fresh vegetables and fruits from local vendors or farmers who provide fresher ingredients as compared to the supermarkets.
 
vegetables and fruits
It is always better to opt for whole and clean foods such as fresh vegetables and fruits

2. Add Protein And Carbohydrate-Rich Foods To Your Diet

Although nutrient-dense foods are not the most centric part of clean eating, experts recommend to include some amount of proteins, carbohydrates and fats in our daily meal. But, keep in mind that nutrients must be derived from natural and wholesome sources. For example, eggs and pulses are good sources of proteins while potatoes, milk and other dairy products are excellent sources of carbohydrates.

(Also Read -Would You Like An Egg To Your Cappuccino? Here's What The New Social Media Trend is!)
 
eggsEggs are good sources of proteins

3. Limit The Consumption Of Fat, Salt And Sugar

One of the most imperative steps is to limit the amount of fats, salt and sugar in your diet. This is easier than you think, especially if you can cut out on processed foods. Processed foods are full of calories and packed with high levels of fat, sugar, and salt. Clean eating is generally devoid of such ingredients.
 
processed foods to avoidProcessed foods are full of calories and packed with high levels of fat, sugar, and salt

4. Fuel Yourself With Healthy Snacks In Between Your Meals

The three main meals should be spanned out as usual in the day, but nutritionists recommend having two or three snacks throughout the day to keep the blood sugar levels constant and maintain energy levels. Although, you must keep these snacks healthy and natural such as fruits, nuts or salads.
 
fruit salad 650
Healthy and natural snacks such as fruits, nuts or salads to keep the blood sugar levels constant

5. Avoid Unhealthy And Fatty Beverages

Most of us replace water with carbonated drinks and packed juices. High-calorie drinks, including soft drinks, packed juices and even tea and coffee, account for up to an extra 500 calories. In clean eating, you are recommended to boycott these drinks. Alternatively, you can also opt for unsweetened black or green tea.
(Also Read - 5 Side Effects of Green Tea: From Caffeine Overdose to Dehydration and More!)
 
green tea 240


6. Get Regular Exercise

CommentsPhysical exercise accompanied by clean eating can do wonders for your body. On one hand, you're cutting down fats by eating wholesome foods, whereas on the other, you're eliminating the already stored fat with regular workout.
 
weight loss diet planPhysical exercise accompanied by clean eating can do wonders for your body

Clean eating is not just a fixed duration diet plan; it is a way of living. A healthy lifestyle means consuming wholesome natural foods and avoiding processed food, with regular exercise. Once you get the hang of it, you'll start to enjoy food more than ever. Clean eating will morph your body into a perfect shape and also provide you with mental satisfaction and happiness. Perhaps completely switching over to clean eating may be little difficult at once. Start with small steps.

