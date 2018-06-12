Clean Eating: Easy Steps For Healthy Lifestyle

Clean eating means consuming natural and whole food
One of the hottest trends among the health-conscious people and dietitians is of 'clean eating.' The concept is rather simple - eating foods that are least or minimally processed, adulterated or refined. Clean eating means consuming natural and whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, pulses and whole grains. It is not completely intended to eat specific types of foods that provide only certain nutrients such as low-carb foods, low-fat foods or protein-rich food. While practicing clean eating, you do not have to resist the urge to eat. In fact, you should eat whenever you're hungry and stop only when you're full. The only condition applied is that you must eat wholesome and preferably organic food instead of processed food. Many experts around the world have compressed the concept of clean eating into six steps. These six steps guarantee not only a healthy and fit body, but also a healthy and blissful mind which keeps you happy all the while.
1. Avoid Packed And Processed Foods
According to experts, processed food includes anything that is boxed or packed or sealed. It is always better to opt for whole and clean foods such as fresh vegetables and fruits from local vendors or farmers who provide fresher ingredients as compared to the supermarkets.
2. Add Protein And Carbohydrate-Rich Foods To Your Diet
Although nutrient-dense foods are not the most centric part of clean eating, experts recommend to include some amount of proteins, carbohydrates and fats in our daily meal. But, keep in mind that nutrients must be derived from natural and wholesome sources. For example, eggs and pulses are good sources of proteins while potatoes, milk and other dairy products are excellent sources of carbohydrates.
One of the most imperative steps is to limit the amount of fats, salt and sugar in your diet. This is easier than you think, especially if you can cut out on processed foods. Processed foods are full of calories and packed with high levels of fat, sugar, and salt. Clean eating is generally devoid of such ingredients.
4. Fuel Yourself With Healthy Snacks In Between Your Meals
The three main meals should be spanned out as usual in the day, but nutritionists recommend having two or three snacks throughout the day to keep the blood sugar levels constant and maintain energy levels. Although, you must keep these snacks healthy and natural such as fruits, nuts or salads.
5. Avoid Unhealthy And Fatty Beverages
Most of us replace water with carbonated drinks and packed juices. High-calorie drinks, including soft drinks, packed juices and even tea and coffee, account for up to an extra 500 calories. In clean eating, you are recommended to boycott these drinks. Alternatively, you can also opt for unsweetened black or green tea. (Also Read - 5 Side Effects of Green Tea: From Caffeine Overdose to Dehydration and More!)
6. Get Regular Exercise
CommentsPhysical exercise accompanied by clean eating can do wonders for your body. On one hand, you're cutting down fats by eating wholesome foods, whereas on the other, you're eliminating the already stored fat with regular workout.
Clean eating is not just a fixed duration diet plan; it is a way of living. A healthy lifestyle means consuming wholesome natural foods and avoiding processed food, with regular exercise. Once you get the hang of it, you'll start to enjoy food more than ever. Clean eating will morph your body into a perfect shape and also provide you with mental satisfaction and happiness. Perhaps completely switching over to clean eating may be little difficult at once. Start with small steps.