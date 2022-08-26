Cola is possibly one of the most popular beverages across the globe. It is consumed as is or served as an accompaniment with pizzas, burgers and other fried foods. Although we all have a soft corner for this soft drink, experts recommend reducing it from our diet as much as possible. Countless studies and information are there on the internet explaining the negative impact of cola. Some of the most common reasons to avoid cola are weight gain, diabetes and more. Adding to this information, a new study has further found that the drink might reduce our memory and ability to learn. You read that right!





A new study, conducted by the researchers from universities in Santa Catarina, Brazil, states, "Cola-based soft drinks induces memory impairment at different ages." The findings were published in the journal 'Experimental Gerontology'. The experiment was conducted on a group of rats. The rats were divided into two groups - one group was given water, other group was given a mix of cola and water.





It was found that the rats who drank cola had poorer memory function that their counterparts. Apart from cognitive function, it was also found that the group of rats who drank cola had oxidative stress. For the unversed, oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between antioxidants and free radicals in the body. If the toxins are not flushed out properly, then it leads to oxidative stress, followed by several related health issues.

"Therefore, the results show that long-term soft drink intake leads to memory impairment and oxidative stress. The younger ones seem to be more susceptible to the soft drink alterations on behaviour; however, soft drink caused alterations in the oxidative system at all ages evaluated," the study infers.