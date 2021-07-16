Popular soda brand Coco-Cola is all set to revamp the recipe of your favourite drink. Yes, you read that right! Coca-Cola recently announced that it is changing the flavour of one of its most popular soft drinks Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, better known as Coke Zero - the diet version of the classic drink. Earlier this week (on July 13, 2021), the brand took to its official Twitter handle to make the announcement. The post read "New can. New formula. Introducing the new and improved Coke Zero Sugar. Now more delicious. #BestCokeEver." Alongside, they also shared a glimpse of the revamped Coke Zero can. Take a look:





In an official statement, Rafael Prandini, Coca-Cola TM Category Lead, North America Operating Unit, stated, "Recognizing that tastes and preferences are always evolving, we're focused on continuous improvement to give fans the best-tasting Coca-Cola they want-with zero sugar or calories-offered in the most iconic packaging and powered by some of our most creative, consumer-centric marketing yet."





The announcement soon went viral all over the internet, including Twitter, and it seems the news didn't go well with the Coca-Cola fans. They took to Twitter to share their disappointment over the change and reacted strongly to Coca-Cola's announcement post.





"Leave it the way it was! The red can looks awful. The black is easier to identify in a display case and we like that it's not as sweet as regular Coke. Don't try to fix what isn't broken" wrote one. Another tweet read, "Please don't ruin the best drink."





"I can't tell you how often I've had the wrong can of Coke delivered, cos you can't come up with a design that's different enough," read a third comment.





Coca-Cola was prompt enough to reply back to the tweets and one of the replies read, "Our taste-testers have enjoyed the bold new flavor. We can't wait to hear what you think! Give it a try and let us know."





For the unversed, Coca-Cola had changed the flavour of its soda 36 years ago - in 1985 - that sparked an outcry among the fans.