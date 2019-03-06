SEARCH
  Consuming Onions, Garlic Daily May Ward Off Risk Of Colon Cancer

Consuming Onions, Garlic Daily May Ward Off Risk Of Colon Cancer

   Updated: March 06, 2019 17:07 IST

Consuming Onions, Garlic Daily May Ward Off Risk Of Colon Cancer

According to a recent study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology, it was found that eating 50 grams of leeks, onions, and garlic may reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer. For the study, the researchers matched 833 patients of colorectal cancer to 833 healthy controls by age, sex and residence area. Apart from this, their dietary and demographic informations were also collected via a validated food frequency questionnaire. 

As per the findings of the study, the odds of having colorectal cancer was 79 per cent lower in adults who consumed high amounts of allium vegetables compared with those who consumed low amounts.

"The greater the amount of allium vegetables, the better the protection," said Zhi Li, from the First Hospital of China Medical University. 

"In general, the present findings shed light on the primary prevention of colorectal cancer through lifestyle intervention, which deserves further in-depth explorations," Li added.

However, only when one consumes about 16 kg of allium vegetables every year or 50 grams every day, the health benefits of the same can be observed, as per the study.  A lot also depends on how the vegetable has been cooked as it affects its nutritional value. 

With Inputs From IANS
 

Tags:  GarlicOnionColon Cancer
