All our preparations immediately start when we learn that guests are coming over. One of them is deciding on what to make for them. Whether it is breakfast, lunch or dinner time, we always prepare snacks. And while making certain dishes, we might also worry about eating or presenting fattening foods to our health-conscious friends. Although cooking snacks can be a daunting task with an entire meal course, we bring to you an easy recipe that will be ready quickly and will also help you keep your weight in check. The recipe of kacche kele ki tikki might sound weird, but the taste of this snack will give you a burst of flavour. The outer layer is crispy, while the softness comes from inside it.





Health Benefits Of Raw Banana

Raw bananas are known to be high in fibre, potassium, vitamin C, B6, magnesium and copper. Raw banana is also known to aid weight loss, improve digestion, and improve heart health.

Raw bananas are known to have many benefits

Here Is The Recipe Of Kacche Kele Ki Tikki:

To make this snack, you would need raw bananas, one tablespoon red chilli powder and green chilli, half tablespoon of turmeric powder, dhaniya powder, garam masala, crushed peppercorn, sesame seeds and salt to taste.





First, boil raw banana in a pressure cooker for two-three whistles, then leave it for some time to cool down. Remove the skin and mash well. Add this mash in a bowl along with red chilli powder, lemon juice, chopped coriander leaves, coriander powder and garam masala. Mix all these until they combine. Take one portion of this mixture in your hand and shape it in the form of tikki. Roll it first in chestnut flour, sprinkle some sesame seeds on it, press gently and keep it aside. Then in a non-stick pan, add one teaspoon of oil, place the tikki on it and spread some more oil around the tikki. Cook on medium flame, fry until golden brown. Serve it on a plate and enjoy!