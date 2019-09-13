Watch: Make Super-Soft Atta (Wheat Dough) In Just One Minute With This Genius Tip

Enjoy hot rotis, puris, and parathas early in the morning without any hassle

Who does not like to tear into a piping hot roti and team it with decadent curries and sabzis? But whoever has made the roti would know that roti-making is no cakewalk. The flat-bread needs an ideal dough or atta, and making the dough could prove to be a time-consuming process, especially if you are a novice. There are times when the dough can go miserably wrong (read: runny or too dry). But what if we tell you there is a way that could help you knead a super-soft dough in just a minute?! Yes, you heard us. With this tip, you can enjoy hot rotis, puris, and parathas early in the morning without any hassle.





The cooking hack was posted by Mumbai-based food blogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's cooking with Alpa'. You would need some wheat flour, water, and a mixer grinder/blender. You can blend atta and water together until you get a soft and firm mixture. Take it out from the blender and knead the lumps together in a single dough. Now prepare whatever you want with this; chapati, paratha, puri, biscuits, dumpling, just about whatever you want. This fool-proof tip is sure to be a saviour.

So what are you waiting for? Don your apron and get started! Let us know how you liked the tip in the comments section below.





Recipe Video: How To Make Soft Atta In One Minute:



