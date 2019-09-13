SEARCH
Watch: Make Super-Soft Atta (Wheat Dough) In Just One Minute With This Genius Tip

There are times when the dough can go miserably wrong (read: runny or too dry). But what if we tell you there is a way that could help you knead a super-soft dough in just a minute?!

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 13, 2019 13:53 IST



Enjoy hot rotis, puris, and parathas early in the morning without any hassle

Who does not like to tear into a piping hot roti and team it with decadent curries and sabzis? But whoever has made the roti would know that roti-making is no cakewalk. The flat-bread needs an ideal dough or atta, and making the dough could prove to be a time-consuming process, especially if you are a novice. There are times when the dough can go miserably wrong (read: runny or too dry). But what if we tell you there is a way that could help you knead a super-soft  dough in just a minute?! Yes, you heard us. With this tip, you can enjoy hot rotis, puris, and parathas early in the morning without any hassle.

The cooking hack was posted by Mumbai-based food blogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's cooking with Alpa'. You would need some wheat flour, water, and a mixer grinder/blender. You can blend atta and water together until you get a soft and firm mixture. Take it out from the blender and knead the lumps together in a single dough. Now prepare whatever you want with this; chapati, paratha, puri, biscuits, dumpling, just about whatever you want. This fool-proof tip is sure to be a saviour.

So what are you waiting for? Don your apron and get started! Let us know how you liked the tip in the comments section below.

Recipe Video: How To Make Soft Atta In One Minute:
 

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

