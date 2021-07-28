Fryums have been a childhood favorite for almost all of us; it used to be the one fried snack in parties and get-togethers that everyone stuffed on. Now we don't know about you, but our fan following for this crispy snack remains untouched to this day. And even today they are still the comfort tea-time snack loved by children and adults alike. But there is one slight problem now, as we try to maintain a healthy diet, these deep-fried oily fryums look like a frightful case of overdosing on calories and fats.





So if you are saddened by the realisations that you will have to avoid the snack because of how unhealthy it is, don't be. Because we found tips to munch on these childhood favourites in a guilt-free way. And what's even better is that there isn't one but three ways you can do so. So let's get you munching on those oil-free fryums, read to find out how.

You can make this crispy snack without excess oil too

Here Are 3 Oil-Free Fryums Recipes:

1. Air fry fryums:

Well to be extremely honest this is not a complete oil-free way but the amount of oil used in so minimal that you will barely notice or taste it. Air fryers are all the rage right now and for all the right reasons, all you need to do is brush the fryums with a pinch of oil and let it air fry for 2 mins and you are done. Guilt-free snacks are served.





2. Microwave Fryums :

Yes, you read that right; you can use your microwave for much more than just reheating food items. Take a microwave-safe plate, place the fryums with some distance between them and pop it in for a few seconds. That's it, no oil, not even a drop and it will be ready in 30-60 secs depending on different textures.





3. Dry fry fryums:

This is a technique that has been around for a really long time and we've seen street vendors use this on an everyday basis. It is also perfect if you don't want to use any machinery for cooking. All you need to do is in a thick bottomed kadhai, add 1 cup of salt, and let it heat for a while. To this add the fryums and keep stirring until they puff to the full size.





These are the 3 fool-proof ways of making your favorite childhood snack so that you can enjoy these crispy treats without a worry in the world.