If there's one thing that the internet really enjoys watching, it has got to be videos of extraordinary things. These larger-than-life stunts amaze users with their sheer magnitude or numbers involved. Recently, a Lebanon chef whipped up the largest serving of hummus of more than 10,000 kilograms. The Guinness Book of World Records (GWR) had recognized this amazing feat on the occasion of World Hummus Day. And now, another Turkish chef has managed to achieve the unimaginable. Famous chef Burak Ozdemir cooked up fryums on a huge skillet in the desert. The stunning video has gone viral on Instagram. Take a look

In the short clip, we could see the Turkish chef set up a huge skillet in the middle of the Dubai desert. He started off with carrying the wood, and then lighting it up to heat the skillet. Oil was poured onto the pan, and once it was heated up the colourful fryums were added to it. The fryums puffed up in an instant, lending a mesmerising air to the entire preparation. Within seconds the colourful fryums were ready to dig into - right in the middle of the desert!





This fryums video was not the only one that Burak had shared on his handle. Recently, chef Burak had recreated Dubai's high-rise Burj Khalifa out of butternut squash with a sumptuous glaze on top. Take a look:

Chef Burak Ozdemir has been pulling off these interesting and amazing feats since quite some time now. In July 2021, he had shared a video of himself chopping onions while para-motoring. The clip became all the rage and had raked in plenty of views online. Click here to read more about it.





Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir also owns a successful chain of restaurants. He is also popularly known as the 'Smiling Chef' or 'CZN Burak'.