Cooking Tips: How To Make Chocolate Ganache For Cakes, Using Only 2 Ingredients

You can also use this thick and luscious sauce to spread on your breads

Nothing quite spells indulgence as a freshly baked, moist chocolate cake. Just a mere sight of one is enough to tempt us, and if it is covered with decadent chocolate glazed sauce or ganache - our happiness knows no bounds. Since a lot to us are asked to stay indoors and restrict movement outside, we are having a hard time keeping the cravings at bay, especially that of cakes covered in layers of sinful, dark chocolate ganache. There are two options, either you sit and sulk or don the apron and do something about it. If you have made your mind for the latter, you have arrived at the right place. During the lockdown, our kitchen pantry may not be particularly loaded - but you would be surprised to know the range of things you can prepare with limited ingredients. This chocolate ganache is a fine example. Here's a step-by-step recipe to make it at home.





Ingredients:

1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate bar, break it in tiny chunks

1 cup of heavy cream

Recipe:





1. Take a big bowl, add the chocolate chips or chunks.

2. Now add the heavy cream, you can heat it in microwave for 30-60 seconds (depending how cool is the cream) just before adding it to the bowl. The cream has to be hot.

3. Once you have added the cream, start stirring rigorously until you have a smooth, silky and shiny sauce. You can either use this fresh, slightly thinner consistency ganache to glaze your cakes, muffins and toast. Or wait for it to get slightly more thicker and dense.

4. Stir well right before dressing your baked goods. Remember, it will start becoming thicker and firmer with time, so time yourself properly.





In addition to cakes and baked goods, you can also use this thick and luscious sauce to lace your daily breads and have a scrumptious breakfast- top it with some fruits of your choice and you have a delish dessert. You can also cool the ganache and make bite-sized chocolate truffle balls, cover it in dessicated coconut and munch away. A home-made layered trifle dessert can also be uplifted with a layer of thick chocolate ganache.





Try making this at home and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.










