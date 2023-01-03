If the chilly weather and gloomy clouds have made you feel down, what better way to lift your spirits than with an all-time favourite desi dessert? Yes, we're talking about the much-loved Kheer. But wait, doesn't making Kheer necessitate a lengthy list of ingredients and a time-consuming process? Not anymore! It turns out, you can make kheer with the most common ingredients found in every household. Instant Rice Kheer is a simplified version of your favourite classic kheer recipe and tastes so good that you may not want to order it from a restaurant ever!





Even though you may have tried several different varieties of kheer, chawal (rice) ki kheer is the only one that never changes. This dessert is suitable for any occasion, whether you have a sudden sweet tooth craving or simply want to impress your dinner guests. Wondering how to go about it? Read on.





Instant Rice Kheer Recipe: How To Make Instant Rice Kheer

What are the major ingredients of kheer? The main ingredients of rice kheer are milk, sugar and rice. Rice is added to milk after it has been thickened with sugar to create this dessert.

The main ingredients of rice kheer are milk, sugar and rice. Rice is added to milk after it has been thickened with sugar to create this dessert. To begin, put 80 grams of regular rice in a bowl. This dessert can also be made with tukda rice. Soak the rice for 30 minutes after washing it. Do this step ahead of time to save time and effort.

Fill a kadhai halfway with water and spread it around. This is done to prevent the rice from sticking to the kadhai. Pour 1 litre of milk into the kadhai. Stir the milk and bring it to a boil over medium heat.

In a kadhai, melt ghee and roast chopped dry fruits for aromatic flavours. Remove the dry fruits and add the boiled rice to the same ghee. Roast the rice until fragrant. Watch the complete step-by-step recipe video below.







So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below.



