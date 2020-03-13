Cooking Tips: Make This Chocolate Ice Cream Without Any Cocoa Powder

Making your own ice-cream takes the excitement to next level

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice-cream - yes, you are never too old to go gaga over ice-creams. Imagine that feeling of digging into a bowl of ice-cream on a hot summer day; ice-cream for all is a stress buster and an instant mood enhancer! Be it a fancy sundae or an orange popsicle, ice-cream never fails to impress you. History says ice-cream in India has its first mention in the 16th century, during the Mughal era, which was adopted from bastani sonnati (a Persian ice-cream). Our very own kulfi is also popularly described as 'traditional South Asian ice cream'.





As we are set to welcome the summers of 2020, here's an easy recipe of chocolate ice cream that you can any day make at home. Yes, it's true that ice-creams of different flavours are easily available in the market. But making your own ice-cream takes the excitement of an ice-cream lover to the next level; and what better than the very classic chocolate icecream!





What are the basic ingredients to make a chocolate ice-cream? Cocoa powder, whipped cream and condensed milk are the three most important ingredients for making a basic chocolate ice-cream. But there are times when these ingredients are not available at home or become an expensive affair. This is when a packet of chocolate biscuit comes to the rescue. Vlogger Parul, on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', shared an easy recipe for creamy chocolate ice-cream that needs no cocoa powder, no cream or condensed milk. All she used for the recipe are- chocolate biscuit, sugar, milk, malai, milk powder and vanilla essence.

Watch The Recipe Video For Chocolate Ice-cream Without Cocoa Powder:

