Almost every chef, food writer, or self-confessed foodie has a fascinating food story from childhood. Many of these stories often feature a beloved grandmother or mother, and they frequently revolve around the moments that sparked a lifelong curiosity and passion for food, eventually leading these kids to careers in the culinary world. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, many of these memories are intertwined with fish curry, involving different family members in stories of who bought the fish, how it was cleaned, the aromas that filled the house (and drifted to the neighbors), and how that fish curry ultimately became a cherished memory.

In a recent conversation about fish curry, Chef Shibu Thampan of Hilton Chennai was transported back to his childhood spent in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. At the center of his memories was Ayala Meen (known as Bangude in Kannada), or Indian mackerel. It's not only one of the most widely available fish varieties in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and across India, but it also cooks quickly and is relatively affordable. Many online platforms and supermarkets offer this fish in curry cuts or whole and cleaned, making it easy to prepare.

Chef Shibu recalls how this family recipe from Tamil Nadu was a regular weekend highlight during his childhood, always reminding him of his mother's warmth. While Meen Kuzhambu (fish gravy) is a popular dish, you can also try making Ayala Fish Fry as a delicious side or starter.

Also Read: Chettinad's Kalkandu Vadai Gives A Sweet Twist To South Indian Breakfast Staple (Recipe Inside)

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Aachi Veetu Ayala Meen Kuzhambu

Recipe Courtesy - Shibu Thampan, Executive Chef, Hilton Chennai

Ingredients:

For Masala Paste:

2 tbsp Oil

100 gm Red Onion

10 gm Curry Leaves

30 gm Garlic

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1/2 tsp Pepper

Salt to taste

For Kuzhambu:

100 ml Gingelly Oil

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

1/4 tsp Fenugreek Seeds

150 gm Peeled & Chopped Shallots

30 gm Sliced Garlic

10 gm Curry Leaves

Salt to taste

100 gm Finely Chopped Tomato

1 kg Mackerel Fish

2 tbsp Chilli Powder

3 tbsp Coriander Powder

1/4 tsp Turmeric Powder

70 gm Tamarind

50 ml Water

Chopped Coriander Leaves with Stem

Method:

For Masala Paste:

Saute all ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat, and process into a paste once cooled.

Set aside in a bowl.

Prep:

In a clay pot, toss the fish with 50 gm of rock salt and 5 gm of turmeric; set aside for 20 minutes.

Rinse with cold water before using.

For Tamarind Water: Soak the tamarind in hot water for 20 minutes. Mix well and strain. Set aside.

For Kuzhambu:

Use a large 2-litre clay pot or pan to heat gingelly oil. Add mustard and fenugreek seeds.

Saute chopped shallots until soft and light brown.

Add sliced garlic and curry leaves, cooking until translucent. Add chopped tomatoes, cooking thoroughly.

Stir in chili, turmeric, and coriander powders, then add the masala paste.

Add tamarind water and salt to taste. Cover with a lid and cook until oil separates and floats on top.

Simmer for 6-8 minutes. Carefully add fish pieces to the gravy and cook for 4-5 minutes with the lid closed.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve with hot rice or dosa.

Also Read: Say Yay To Lauki With This South Indian Sorakaya Pachadi Recipe - Try It Now!

2. Ayala Fish Fry

Ingredients:

1/2 kg Ayala (Mackerel) Fish

2 tbsp Chilli Powder

1/4 tbsp Turmeric Powder

1 tbsp Fennel Powder

1 tbsp Pepper Powder

1 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste

Juice from 1/2 Lemon

Water to make a thick paste

Oil for frying

Salt (to taste)

Method:

Clean the fish and make deep slits using a knife.

Prepare a marinade with all ingredients, ensuring the fish is evenly coated. Set aside for about an hour.

Shallow fry in oil until crisp on both sides, adding curry leaves for extra flavor.