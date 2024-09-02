Let us all accept that the very idea of lauki ki sabzi is off-putting. In fact, as kids, most of us either sneakingly dumped it in the waste bin or tried avoiding the meal altogether. But nothing doing, you love it or not, lauki (or bottle gourd) has always been a part of the quintessential Indian diet. Why you wonder? It is because of the goodness the vegetable brings along. It is hydrating, enriched with minerals, vitamins and antioxidants and helps boost metabolism, burn fat and lower cholesterol levels. Hence, we constantly search for unique recipes to make lauki interesting for all. And guess what, we recently came across one such dish that will make you fall for the vegetable instantly. It's called sorakaya pachadi.

Sorakaya Pachadi, The Ultimate Lauki Chutney To Try:

To put it simply, sorakaya is bottle gourd (lauki) and pachadi literally means 'pounded'. Popular in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it is a fresh, hand-pounded chutney that is usually consumed with rice. Pachadi is also consumed in other South Indian states, but if you delve in deep, you will find every region having its uniqueness in the recipe. For instance, Kerala enjoys pachadi raw and fresh, while people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, al dante the vegetables before pounding them.





Alongside, sorakaya pachadi (South Indan bottle gourd chutney) is super healthy as well. The dish keeps the nutrients of the vegetable intact, with inclusion of some added benefits of the spices and other ingredients.

The Easiest Sorakaya Pachadi Recipe To Replicate At Home:

As mentioned earlier, a pachadi recipe finds unqiueness in every region and every household. During our search for a simple and easy to replicate recipe, we came across a video on social media that looked delicious and perfect to enjoy with rice, roti and paratha. The recipe video has been shared on Instagram by food vlogger Vantaamrutham. Let's take a look.

Heat oil in a pan.

Saute cumin, green chillies and peanuts. Keep aside.

Heat some more oil and cook few garlic gloves with diced lauki, tomatoes and turmeric powder for low-medium flame.

Cook for eight to ten minutes on low-medium flame for 80-90 percent.

Add tamarind and switch of the flame.

Put everything in a blender and blend coarsely. You can hand pound the chutney, with salt.

Next, prepare a tadka with seeds mix, curry leaves, hing and red chilli and add the chutney.

Mix everything well, garnish with coriander leaves and your pachadi is ready.

Watch the detailed Sorakaya Pachadi recipe video here:

