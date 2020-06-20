Cooking With Manathakkali: Try These Easy Homemade Veg Manathakkali Recipes

Ashwin Rajagopalan | Updated: June 20, 2020 21:22 IST
It was December 2019, the Chennai Music season that I experienced a food nostalgia moment. I was at one of the many canteens - pop up restaurants of a sort - that spring up just for two weeks during the Carnatic music season in the city. These canteens, run by wedding caterers, serve delicious South Indian vegetarian meals that are big enough for a wedding lunch. One of the many dishes I tried here was a manathakkali kuzhambu (gravy) that is made with an ingredient that is on the verge of becoming exotic.
Google Manathakkali and you'll find black nightshade, a berry that grows in many countries that is treasured for its wellness properties. It's not just the berry, the leaves or manathakkali keerai (spinach) packs the same goodness. Manathakkali (the Tamil word for black nightshade or solanum nigrum) berries don't have a very strong flavour. You could best describe them as mildly tangy and mildly bitter and yet they're quite piquant and bring a unique flavour to a kuzhambu. It's one of the most popular dishes with this ingredient in Tamil Nadu.
Manathakkali (both the berries and the spinach) is a 'go-to' home remedy to combat mouth ulcers. It was my grandmother's first prescribed solution even before we reached out for any tablets with Vitamin B12 or riboflavin and it usually worked. Manathakkali is rich in riboflavin, calcium, niacin, iron, phosphorous and Vitamin C. It's known to cure urinary infections and as a remedy for constipation.
The fresh spinach and berries are not available round the year even in traditional markets in Chennai. But you can get the sun-dried, packaged version of the berries in many supermarkets and online. This is the version that is mostly used for the gravy.
Here Are Two Recipes Where You Can Incorporate The Wellness Of Manathakkali Into Daily Dishes:
(Serves 2)
This recipe adds fresh manathakkali to simple coconut rice. I also use fresh green peppercorns (instead of dried red chillies) to add a fresh twist.
Jeeraga samba (or) white rice: 2 cups
Shallots (or) onions: 1 large onion finely chopped
Fresh grated Coconut: 1/2 cup
Fresh manathakkali: 1/4 cup
Urad dal: 1 teaspoon
Green pepper 1 tablespoon (You can substitute this with 1-2 dried chillies)
Ginger a small piece (finely chopped)
Asafoetida: a pinch
Coconut oil: 1 tablespoon
Curry leaves: a few
Cashew nuts: 8-12 - crushed
Mustard seeds: 1 teaspoon
Salt: to taste
1. Pressure cook the rice. Keep aside.
2. Temper the curry leaves, urad dal and mustard seeds. Then add the onions/shallots, asafoetida, ginger and the coconut and fry. Add the cashew nuts and then the manathakkali.
3. Add in the rice to the mixture and stir fry. Serve with a veg kurma or avial.
This recipe uses dried manathakkali (which is actually easier to find) and adds a piquant flavour to a traditional kuzhambu (gravy). You can order dried manathakkali on online stores. Serve this dish with steamed rice; it tastes delicious if you add a spoon of gingelly oil (instead of ghee) when you mix it with your rice.
For the powder:
Bengal gram: 2 tablespoons
Tur Dal: 2 tablespoons
Urad dal: 1 tablespoon
Dried red chillies: 3 - 4
Jeera: 1 teaspoon
Til seeds: 1 teaspoon
Fenugreek: 2 teaspoons
Asafoetida: a pinch
Dry roast the above ingredients. Cool and then grind. Keep it aside.
For the Kuzhambu:
Manathakkali vathal (dried): 2 tablespoons
Shallots (optional): 6 - 8
Garlic pods (optional): 6
Jaggery: 1 teaspoon
Mustard seeds: 1 teaspoon
Gingelly (Sesame) oil: 2 tablespoons
Curry leaves: a few
Salt: to taste
Red Chilli powder (if required) to taste
Drum stick (optional) One (chopped)
Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon
1. Soak the tamarind in warm water for 10-15 minutes and extract the water. Keep aside.
2. Use half the oil and roast the Manathakkali vathal and keep aside
3. Temper the mustard seeds and curry leaves, then add the shallots and garlic (you can make this dish without onion and garlic too).
4. Add the tamarind water, turmeric powder, salt and chilli powder and cook on a low flame. Add the drumstick (optional). Bring to boil.
5. Add the manathakkali and then the jaggery. Cook over a low flame.
About Ashwin RajagopalanI've discovered cultures, destinations and felt at home in some of the world's most remote corners because of the various meals I've tried that have been prepared with passion. Sometimes they are traditional recipes and at most times they've been audacious reinterpretations by creative chefs. I might not cook often but when I do, I imagine I'm in a cookery show set - matching measuring bowls, et all!