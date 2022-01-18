We all have our favourites when it comes to breakfast. It may be omelette for someone, or parathas for someone else. For many, poha would be their go-to dish. The simple south Indian dish is relished all over the country. Full of fibre and good in taste, poha is undoubtedly a preferred dish in many households. But there are many times, we crave for something different. So we decided to make poha in a different way. We discovered the recipe of corn poha.





A great thing about poha is that it is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients. Usually poha is made with peanuts, potatoes and spices like curry leaves and mustard seeds. This poha's highlight is corns, which is quite unusual. The flattened rice (poha) is rich in many essential nutrients; corn adds its own set of nutrients, making this a very healthy meal.





Poha is cooked with sauteed onions and tomatoes, and boiled corns and the same spices of curry leaves, mustard seeds, a pinch of turmeric powder are added to make it flavourful. Here's how you can make it at home.

Corn Poha Recipe: How To Make Corn Poha

Click here to see the detailed recipe of corn poha.





Try this for your next breakfast meal and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

