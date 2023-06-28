Idlis are one of our favourite foods of all time. Delightfully soft and amazingly light, we love eating them with almost anything - don't you? There are many traditional as well as experimental versions of idlis - and we couldn't be happier about it. The classic one usually has a rice-urad dal batter, but you can also use other types of lentils for it. One of the best choices is moong dal, which is quite a common Indian ingredient. But we bet not everyone makes idlis using it! Before we get to the method, check out these five reasons why you need to try moong idlis:

Here Are 5 Incredible Health Benefits Of Moong Dal Idli:

Moong dal idlis are a healthy twist on the classic. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Full of protein:

Moong dal is a great source of plant-based protein. If you want healthy skin, hair, bones and muscles, you need to eat sufficient protein. Moong dal can be consumed in a variety of ways, so you better start including it in your diet regularly.

2. Promotes digestive health:

Moong dal is high in fibre. It can help regulate bowel movements, avoid flatulence and improve your overall gut health.

3. Good for your heart:

Moong dal is said to help lower levels of bad cholesterol that are linked with heart disease. Its potassium and magnesium content can also help control blood pressure. This lentil is also rich in antioxidants that are important for your long-term health.

4. Can help you lose weight:

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "Moong dal is extremely light and high in protein. The high quantum of fibre present in the dal keeps you satiated for a longer time. These two factors make moong dal an effective option for weight loss."

5. May aid diabetics:

Since Moong dal is rich in protein and fibre, it can help keep blood sugar levels from spiking. The other ingredients of this idli are also typically suitable for diabetics, as you shall discover below.





Note the addition of baking soda/ fruit salt/ Eno in the batter for moong dal idlis if optional. Those suffering from heart problems, blood pressure issues, diabetes and stomach conditions are advised to reduce or avoid the usage of this ingredient. Natural fermentation will provide more nutrients and benefits.

Here Are 3 Quick And Easy Moong Dal Idli Recipes:

1. Moong Dal-Carrot Idli







Incorporating a small amount of veggies into the batter enhances not only the texture but also the nutritional value of the idlis. This version includes some carrots as well as peas. These moong dal idlis are delicately flavoured with ginger, garlic, curry leaves and chillies. Go for the classic pairings of coconut chutney and sambar. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Methi-Moong Dal Idli

Combine the goodness of methi and moong with this special recipe that is also good for diabetics. Here, fenugreek seeds, not leaves, are mixed with the lentil to make the idli batter. No other spices are added to it. Simple and wholesome, this delicacy is a must-try. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Moong Dal-Palak Idli

This idli is a unique way to add some greens to your diet. Blanched spinach (palak) is used to give this moong dal idli an interesting and nutritious twist. This version is especially rich in iron and other essential vitamins. It can also help manage high blood sugar. Here's the detailed recipe.





Add these yummy dal idlis to your diet and stay fit!





