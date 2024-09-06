Teatime without crunchy snacks? That just doesn't feel right, does it? Whether it's a rainy afternoon or a cosy evening, a plate full of crispy, flavourful bites always adds to the comfort. These snacks don't just satiate our taste palettes but also give us the energy levels to perform the remaining tasks of the day. If you are a true chai lover, you know that the options for snacks are never-ending - from spicy bondas to pakoras, to namkeen, papad and so much more. However, if you find yourself looking for a new teatime snack recipe, then we have come to your rescue. Here, we bring you an easy recipe for Moringa (drumstick) chips! Yes, you read that right! Humble and versatile moringa can be made into tasty chips which taste amazing with your hot cuppa. Intrigued? Well, you should be. Read on to learn how to make moringa chips and what makes them a must-have in the evening!





Can You Eat Moringa Daily?

Absolutely! You can consume moringa daily but in moderation! It is packed with nutrients like iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C, which makes it an amazingly versatile superfood. When you eat moringa daily, it can help you boost immunity, and reduce inflammation, and thanks to its fibre content - improves digestion. Start with small amounts and gradually increase your intake of moringa. Aside from these chips, you can also include moringa in your diet in the form of powder, salads, and smoothies.

What Can You Serve With Moringa Chips?

If you are looking for a perfect pairing with your moringa chips, then rejoice! These are pretty versatile! You can enjoy these chips as a standalone snack, but if you want to take things up a notch, pair them with a tangy dip like mint chutney, yoghurt-based dip or a spicy salsa (our recommendation!). They're also great as a side dish with your favourite sandwich or salad. Want to get creative? Crush the chips and sprinkle them over soups or chaats for an extra crunch. This recipe will surely leave you and your family members asking for more.

Moringa (Drumstick) Chips Recipe | How To Make Moringa (Drumstick) Chips At Home

To make these moringa chips is pretty easy. This recipe was shared by @thegrubjournal on Instagram. Start by taking 200 grams of moringa drumsticks. Wash and let them dry. Now scrape the hard skin off the drumsticks. Cut the drumsticks into half and put them in a bowl. Now add chickpea flour (besan), rice flour, salt, chilli powder, and turmeric powder, over the cut moringa drumsticks and mix well. Add a little water to seal the flour around the sticks. Mix well so that the spices and ingredients are well coated over the drumsticks. In a pan, heat some oil on medium flame. Now add the coated drumsticks and cook them until golden brown.





Remove from heat on kitchen paper to absorb excess oil. Sprinkle some chaat masala over the moringa chips and enjoy!

Can You Use An Air Fryer To Cook Moringa Chips?

Yes, you can definitely use an air fryer to make these moringa chips. It is a healthier alternative to pan and deep frying since it uses minimal oil. The process is pretty straightforward - just preheat the air fryer to around 180°C for 10-12 minutes. Shake the basket midway through and enjoy the crispiness of these moringa chips without the hassle of frying!