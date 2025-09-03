Aloo bhujia is the ultimate comfort snack that never fails to hit the spot! Whether you're a busy professional looking for a quick pick-me-up or someone who loves snacking with a cup of shaam ki chai, this crispy delight has been a constant companion in our lives. But let's get real - the oil-soaked goodness can be a major bummer for health-conscious foodies. What if you could indulge in the same crunchy, spicy goodness without the guilt? Say hello to this no-oil aloo bhujia recipe, crafted to satisfy your cravings without compromising on taste or nutrition. This recipe is a game-changer for snack enthusiasts and was shared by MasterChef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram handle.

What Is Aloo Bhujia Made Of?

Aloo bhujia is a popular Indian snack made from a mixture of ingredients, including potatoes, gram flour, and various spices like cumin, coriander, and chilli powder. The ingredients are typically fried in oil to give the bhujia its crispy texture. Other ingredients like onions, garlic, and herbs may also be added to enhance the flavor.

Is Aloo Bhujia Safe to Eat?

Aloo bhujia is generally safe to eat when prepared and stored properly. To ensure its safety, it's crucial to check the expiration date or preparation date to confirm its freshness. Proper storage in an airtight container is also essential to maintain freshness and prevent moisture absorption.

What Makes This Aloo Bhujia Healthy?

This aloo bhujia is a healthy snack option due to its wholesome ingredients. Boiled potatoes and besan provide fibre and protein. The air fryer method reduces oil content, making it a nutritious choice. Spices like turmeric and coriander add antioxidants. Overall, it's a guilt-free snack that's both tasty and healthy.

How To Ensure Aloo Bhujia Turns Out Crispy?

To ensure crispy aloo bhujia, pipe the sev well-spaced for even air circulation. Air fry at the right temperature and time to avoid overcooking. The dough should be firm, not too wet or sticky. Monitor the sev while air frying to achieve the perfect crispiness. This will result in a crunchy and delicious snack.

How To Store Aloo Bhujia?

Store aloo bhujia in an airtight container to maintain its crispiness. Keep it at room temperature for up to a week. If you live in a humid climate, consider adding a silica gel packet. For longer storage, refrigerate it in an airtight container. Ensure the bhujia is completely cooled before storing to prevent moisture buildup.

Aloo Bhujia Recipe | How To Make Healthy Aloo Bhujia

To make this delicious and healthy aloo bhujia, you need to follow these steps:

In a bowl, combine boiled potatoes, besan, red chilli powder, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander seeds powder, salt, pink salt and powdered poha. Mix well.

Gradually add water and oil to the mixture to form a smooth dough.

Place the dough into a sev machine and extrude it onto butter paper in a spiral pattern.

Place the butter paper in the air fryer basket and air fry at 150 degrees C for 7-8 minutes or until crispy.

Allow the sev to cool, then crush it into bhujia-shaped pieces.

Mix chaat masala with dried pudina powder and sprinkle it over the bhujia. Toss well to combine.

Your healthy, homemade aloo bhujia is now ready to be enjoyed!

Watch the full video below:

Tips For Making Perfect Aloo Bhujia At Home:

1. Achieving The Right Dough Consistency

Ensure the dough is slightly soft for easy extrusion through the sev press. If the dough is too stiff, it may be difficult to pipe out the sev evenly.

2. Spacing Matters

Pipe out the sev well-spaced to prevent overlapping, which can affect the texture. This will also help the sev cook evenly and crisp up nicely.

3. Oil Brush

For added crispiness, lightly brush the sev with oil after 3-4 minutes of air frying (optional). Be gentle when brushing to avoid breaking the delicate sev strands.

So, what are you waiting for? Try making this healthy aloo bhujia at home and watch it become a family favourite for evening snacking.