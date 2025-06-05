I'm someone who absolutely loves parathas. Whether it's gobhi paratha, paneer paratha, aloo paratha or dal paratha - I'm always up for eating any of these. And I'm sure, many of you must be having your go-to parathas too. You must've tried these paratha recipes several times, but have you ever considered adding bhujia to your paratha? Yep, you read that. Imagine biting into a hot, crispy paratha stuffed with aloo bhujia, resulting in an even crispier texture. Sounds delicious, doesn't it? Meet Aloo Bhujia Paratha - a unique paratha recipe that is easy to make, crunchy and bursting with exciting flavours.

What Makes Aloo Bhujia Paratha A Must-Try?

Aloo bhujia paratha offers an interesting way to relish the savoury snack. The bhujia blends perfectly with the paratha, giving it an irresistibly crispy texture. It's great for those who wish to take a break from regular parathas and try something different. The best part? It's ready in under 15 mins!

What To Serve With Aloo Bhujia Paratha?

Aloo bhujia paratha tastes the best when paired with a spicy achaar or fresh yoghurt. You can also enjoy the paratha as is or top with some butter before digging in!

How To Ensure Aloo Bhujia Turns Out Crispy?

To achieve a perfectly crispy texture, make sure to cook the paratha on a low-medium flame. Avoid pressing the paratha too much while it's cooking, as this can make it softer. It's best to consume the paratha immediately for that crispy bite.

How To Make Aloo Bhujia Paratha At Home | Paratha Recipes

The recipe for this aloo bhujia paratha was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer. Follow these steps:

Start by kneading whole wheat flour with water to form a smooth dough.

Once done, take out a small portion and roll it out evenly.

Top it with a dollop of ghee along with salt, red chilli powder, ajwain and kasuri methi. Spread it out evenly.

Now, sprinkle a generous amount of aloo bhujia over it and roll it up. Make a slit in the centre using a knife, then twist it inwards, forming a lachha paratha shape, then rolling it out again.

Drizzle ghee over a pan set on a slow-medium flame and place the paratha over it.

Cook until it turns golden brown in colour, then flip and cook on the other side.

Your aloo bhujia paratha is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

This aloo bhujia paratha is a great option to enjoy for breakfast, lunch or even dinner. Try making it today and let us know how you found its taste in the comments!