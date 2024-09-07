Weekend is here and so is the time to sit back and relax. After a long, tiring week, weekends are usually dedicated to unwinding yourself. However, the process might differ from person to person. While some people like sitting back at home and doing nothing, some enjoy spending time with family, friends and close ones. What fascinates us is that there's one common factor that binds it all - food. Weekends remain incomplete without delicious food. And this time we got you a special recipe to try at home. It's the refreshing cucumber noodle salad.

What Goes Into Making Cucumber Noodle Salad:

Over the years, Asian cuisine has amassed a dedicated fan base. This is mainly because of the burst of flavours the recipes offer. So much so that today, you will find every major city in India having at least one Asian restaurant, offering a range of delicacies. That's not all. People make Asian food at home, too. Take cucumber noodle salad.





We recently came across this recipe by Chef Kirti Bhoutika on social media. As the name goes, the dish includes cucumber, noodles, garlic, ginger, lemon juice and different types of spices and sauces to elevate the taste. The best part, as per Chef Kirti is that "you won't even notice the raw cucumber taste." She further states that the cucumber transforms into a noodle-like texture that's so satisfying, making it perfect as a party starter or a meal on its own.

How To Make Cucumber Noodle Salad At Home:

Step 1. Prepare the dressing:

Take veg oyster sauce, light soy sauce, chilli oil, honey, peanut butter, grated ginger, grated garlic, lemon juice, water, salt, and pepper in a bowl and whisk well.

Step 2. Make the salad:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the sliced cucumbers, boiled noodles, chopped peanuts, chopped basil or coriander, and finely chopped green onion, and toss.

Step 3. Assemble:

Pour the dressing over the cucumber noodle mix and toss until everything is evenly coated. If desired, sprinkle with fried garlic for extra flavour and crunch.

That's it! A refreshing bowl of cucumber noodle salad is ready to be relished. Serve it fresh to enjoy the flavours and texture of the dish to the fullest. Enjoy a happy meal, dear reader!