When it comes to South Indian food, the flavours are simply unbeatable. It's the kind of cuisine that has everything - from comforting breakfasts to hearty lunches and dinners. And yeah, we all know the iconic idli, dosa, and sambar, but South Indian cuisine is so much more than that! It's filled with quick and tasty recipes that come together in no time, which makes them perfect for busy folks or anyone new to cooking.





Today, we're diving into a super simple yet delicious dish - South Indian Egg Rice. This is your one-bowl meal, loaded with flavours and ready in minutes. With just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up this comforting rice dish that's perfect for those low-energy days when you just want something quick and satisfying.





South Indian Egg Rice isn't just delicious; it's packed with protein and flavour. Eggs are a solid source of protein, and adding them to rice with spices just makes it a total win. It's a great option for lunch, dinner, or even as a tiffin box treat for kids. If you're a beginner in the kitchen, don't stress - this recipe is simple, filling, and gives you all the cosy vibes you're looking for. Plus, you can always tweak the spice level to your liking. So, without further ado, here's how to make this South Indian Egg Rice.

How To Make South Indian Egg Rice

Start by heating some oil in a pan. Add 1 tablespoon of finely chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, curry leaves, and sliced onions.





Sauté the onions until they soften, then add chopped tomatoes. Sprinkle in some salt, and let the tomatoes cook down until they're nice and mushy.





Next, add turmeric, garam masala, and red chilli powder. Mix it all up and fry for a couple of minutes. Now it's time to bring in the eggs! Crack six eggs in a bowl, add a pinch of salt, black pepper, and a bit more red chilli, then beat them well. Pour the eggs into the pan with the masala.





Stir the eggs continuously as they cook. Once they're nicely scrambled, add in 2 cups of cooked rice. If you like a bit of extra heat, throw in a splash of chilli sauce here.





Mix the rice and eggs thoroughly. Top it off with chopped coriander and a sprinkle of chopped spring onions. And that's it - your South Indian Egg Rice is ready!





Sounds pretty tempting, right? So if you're in the mood for South Indian flavours, go ahead and treat yourself to this quick and comforting rice dish.