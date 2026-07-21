As the monsoon season arrives, cravings for crispy fried food often become hard to resist. While classics like bread pakoras and samosas are always a favourite, they can take quite a bit of time to prepare. For evening tea-time cravings, quick and easy snacks are often the best choice. The good news is that several delicious fried snacks can be made in just 15 minutes. Perfect with a hot cup of tea or your favourite chutney, these snacks are also great for weekends, special occasions, or when guests arrive unexpectedly. Here are six tasty fried snacks you can prepare in no time.





Also Read: 8 Unique And Delicious Fried Snacks To Relish This Monsoon (Recipes Inside)

6 Fried Snacks You Can Make In Just 15 Minutes

1. Bread Roll

Bread rolls are crispy on the outside and soft inside, making them a perfect tea-time snack. Filled with a spicy potato mixture and deep-fried until golden, they are ready in just a few minutes.

2. Paneer Cutlet

Paneer cutlets are crunchy, flavourful and packed with the goodness of cottage cheese. Mixed with spices and shallow-fried, they make for a quick and satisfying snack.

3. Onion Pakora

A monsoon favourite, onion pakoras are made by coating sliced onions in a spiced gram flour batter and frying until crisp. They pair perfectly with mint chutney and hot tea.

4. Chilli Garlic Potato Bites

These crispy potato bites are tossed with chilli, garlic and aromatic seasonings for a burst of flavour. They are quick to prepare and make a crowd-pleasing snack.

5. Onion Rings

Onion rings are crunchy, light and incredibly addictive. Coated in a seasoned batter and fried until golden brown, they are ideal for serving with dips and sauces.

6. Poha Fries

Poha fries offer a unique twist to regular fries and are wonderfully crisp. Made with flattened rice, potatoes and spices, they are easy to prepare and perfect for monsoon snacking.





Whether you are enjoying a quiet evening at home or entertaining guests, these quick fried snacks can add extra comfort to a rainy day. Easy to make and ready in just 15 minutes, they are perfect for satisfying your monsoon cravings without spending hours in the kitchen.