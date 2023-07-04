Monsoon is finally here, bringing relief from the scorching summer heat and the opportunity to savour a variety of delicious foods. And what better way to enjoy the monsoon than indulging in our favourite fried snacks? If you're in the mood for something different this year, we have compiled a list of mouth-watering snack recipes that you can easily make at home. They are all fried to get a crisp exterior that you will love. So make the most of the rainy season and get started with these delectable treats!

Here Are 8 Yummy Monsoon Snack Recipes You Must Try:

1. Paneer Golden Fry:

Indulge in the delightful experience of biting into a crisp exterior to find soft and flavorful paneer inside. Prepare this dish by marinating cottage cheese in a mixture of spices, coating it with a cornflour slurry and breadcrumbs, and frying it to perfection. For the full recipe, click here: https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-golden-paneer-fry-958068

Monsoon snacks: You can make different types of treats with paneer. Photo Credit: iStock

2. Paneer Chutney Pakoras:

Give the classic paneer pakora a simple twist by layering spicy hari chutney between paneer pieces, creating a sandwich-like snack. Dip it in regular besan batter and deep fry it for a tantalising treat. Find the complete recipe here: https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-paneer-chutney-pakora-958099

3. Cheesy Paneer Bread Rolls:

Try this lip-smacking version of bread rolls, where bread is stuffed with cheese, paneer, veggies, and an interesting spice mix. These rolls make a perfect accompaniment to your evening tea or can be enjoyed as a party appetizer. Discover the recipe here: https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-cheesy-paneer-bread-roll-957938

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Crispy Veg Cutlets:

Experience the ultimate indulgence with these crispy and cheesy veg cutlets. Mixed veggies, spices, and dry fruits are combined and coated with crushed vermicelli, creating a unique and delicious snack. For the detailed recipe, click here: https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-crispy-veg-cheesy-cutlets-957984

5. Cheese Bondas:

Upgrade your love for deep-fried aloo bondas with this cheesy version. When you're craving a different kind of potato treat, give these cheese bondas a try. Find the recipe here: https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-cheese-aloo-bonda-958113

6. Aloo Cheese Croquettes:

Explore another delightful way to enjoy the potato-cheese combination with these veg croquettes. With a different spice blend and coating, these croquettes are equally tasty. Pair them with a spicy dip or chutney for a lip-smacking experience. Discover the recipe here: https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-aloo-cheese-croquettes-958144

Croquettes are typically cylindrical or round in shape. Photo Credit: iStock

7. Goan Chicken Croquettes:

If you prefer non-veg snacks, these Goan-style chicken croquettes are a must-try. Packed with amazing flavours, these croquettes can be savoured in multiple ways, including stuffing them inside dinner rolls. Get the recipe here: https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-goan-chicken-croquette-957878

8. Crispy Thread Chicken:

Don't miss out on this monsoon chicken snack. Strips of chicken are coated in a deliciously spicy marinade, wrapped in boiled noodles, and deep-fried to perfection. Alternatively, you can use readymade samosa pattis/spring roll sheets instead of noodles. Follow the recipe here: https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-crispy-thread-chicken-957967





Let us know in the comments below which of these snacks you're excited to try first!

