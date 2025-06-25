What comes to mind when you think of the Himalayas? The obvious answers are snow-capped peaks and treks through pine forests. While the breathtaking beauty of the landscape is undeniable, the mountains offer much more. It has one of the most diverse and soulful food traditions in the subcontinent. Stretching from Ladakh to Sikkim, Nepal to Arunachal, Himalayan cuisine is rich, comforting, and deeply rooted in local culture. And you don't need to travel to the mountains every time to savour these flavours. You can source the ingredients and cook your favourite Himalayan meals at home, or simply order them from your go-to Himalayan restaurant in the city through the online delivery apps.

Here are some of the most popular and soulful dishes from the region to try:

1. Thukpa - A Warm Hug In A Bowl

A classic from Tibet, popular in Ladakh, Sikkim, and Northeast India, thukpa is a noodle soup with vegetables or meat in a mild yet flavour-packed broth. Perfect for rainy evenings or sick days, it is the kind of dish that feels like a warm hug. Many cloud kitchens that specialise in Himalayan cuisine now offer both veg and non-veg options, often made with handmade noodles.

2. Momo - The Classic Favourite

Arguably the most popular Himalayan dish, momo, served hot with spicy chutney, tugs at your heartstrings. You will find them steamed, fried, and in various creative forms across menus. Just order them online and savour at the comfort of your home.

3. Sel Roti - Nepal's Doughnut-Meets-Bagel Breakfast Treat

Made with rice flour and mild sweetness, sel roti is a round fried bread that is crispy outside and soft inside. It is often enjoyed with a side of potato curry or simply dipped in tea for a comforting meal.

4. Tingmo And Shapta - The Perfect Pair

Tingmo is a fluffy steamed bread, and shapta is a spicy meat stir-fry. This combination is a staple in Tibetan homes and has become a favourite in urban eateries. The meal is hearty, bold, and deeply satisfying.

5. Thakali Thali - A Balanced Plate Full Of Flavour

It is a wholesome Nepali meal featuring rice, dal, saag (greens), spicy achar (pickle), meat curry, and sometimes fermented items like gundruk. The meal is nutritious, homely, and flavourful all at once.





6. Ema Datshi - A Treat For Cheese Lovers

Hailing from Bhutan but often featured on Himalayan menus, ema datshi is a hot, cheesy stew made with green chillies and sometimes potatoes or mushrooms. Pair it with rice or tingmo and enjoy a fulfilling experience.

Most of these dishes are slow-cooked, soupy, or steamed and use fermented or preserved ingredients to bring out authentic flavours. Whether it is a workday lunch or a cosy dinner at home, a Himalayan meal feels nourishing and light.





So, the next time you are scrolling through your food delivery app looking for something different, head to the Himalayan kitchens, you might just discover your new favourite.











