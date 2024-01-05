Noodles are one of those foods that always have our back. Whether in the evening or at odd hours when hunger pangs kick in, a packet of noodles always comes to our rescue. While the plain ones can easily be made at home, adding veggies or meat to them requires a bit more effort. And even when we do make these noodles, they lack that distinct flavour we get at restaurants. If you're a chicken noodle fan, then there's no better opportunity than the weekend to treat yourself to some. Wow! China has a wide variety of chicken noodles that you can choose from. That's not all; if you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 5% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

4 Mouth-Watering Chicken Noodles You Can Treat Yourself To This Weekend:

1. Chicken Hakka Noodles

Hakka noodles are the most popular variety of noodles. These feature juicy pieces of chicken breast and vegetables that are tossed in a savoury sauce. They are packed with flavour and perfect to enjoy for dinner.

2. Chicken Noodles In Schezwan Sauce

Do you like your chicken noodles with a hint of spice? Then these noodles tossed in schezwan sauce are ideal for you. The addition of red chilli peppers further adds to its spice level. Pair it with chicken manchurian and a side of crispy spring rolls.

3. Chicken Noodles In Hong Kong Sauce

These yummy noodles offer the perfect balance of sweet and spicy flavours. The sauce used to prepare it includes hoisin sauce, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, etc. This is what gives these noodles their distinct taste, making them a perfect weekend meal.

4. Chicken Noodles In Burma Sauce

If you're in the mood for something completely different, give these noodles in Burma sauce a try. They too offer a unique taste and are slightly on the sweeter side. To fully savour their taste, do not forget to pair them with a flavourful chicken curry.

