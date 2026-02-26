Malai Gobhi is a rich and comforting North Indian sabzi that turns everyday cauliflower into a creamy and flavourful dish. Popular across many households, it blends mild spices with fresh cream to create a taste that is subtle yet indulgent.





Unlike heavy, spice-loaded gravies, Malai Gobhi focuses on gentle flavours, allowing the natural taste of cauliflower to shine while being lifted by aromatic ingredients. It is often made for family meals, festive occasions, or simply when you want something mildly spiced but deeply satisfying.





This dish pairs beautifully with naan, roti, or jeera rice and brings warmth and comfort to the table-without the need for complicated cooking techniques.

Why It Is Special

It transforms simple cauliflower into a rich, creamy dish.

Mild spices make it suitable for all age groups.

Easy to prepare yet gives a festive, special feel.

The balance of cream and spices creates a smooth, comforting flavour.

Ingredients

1 medium cauliflower (cut into medium florets)

2 tablespoons fresh cream (malai)

1 medium onion (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

2 tablespoons cashew paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

Fresh coriander leaves (for garnish)

How To Make Malai Gobhi At Home:

1. Prepare The Cauliflower

Wash the cauliflower florets thoroughly and blanch them in hot salted water for 3-4 minutes. This removes impurities and softens the florets slightly. Drain and set aside.





2. Sauté The Base

Heat oil or ghee in a pan. Add the chopped onions and sauté until light golden. Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook for another minute until the raw smell fades.





3. Add Spices And Cashew Paste

Add turmeric, coriander powder, black pepper, and salt. Mix well on a low flame. Add the cashew paste and cook for 2-3 minutes until the mixture thickens slightly and releases oil from the sides.





4. Cook The Gobhi

Add the blanched cauliflower florets and stir gently so they're coated with the masala. Cover and cook on a low flame for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the gobhi becomes tender but not mushy.





5. Finish With Malai

Lower the flame and add the fresh cream and garam masala. Mix gently and cook for another 2 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.





Malai Gobhi shows how simple vegetables can be turned into a rich and comforting North Indian dish with just the right mix of cream and mild spices.